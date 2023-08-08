Crowded Canton City Hall

A large crowd overflowed the Canton City Council chambers at a special meeting held Tuesday. The meeting was called to get public input on the path forward following the resignation of Jarrod Phillips and an ongoing investigation into the Canton Police Department.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

CANTON, Mo. — Residents told the Canton City Council they support retaining a city police force rather than giving city tax dollars to the Lewis County Sheriff's Department to provide law enforcement services.

The City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to get community input on how to move forward following allegations that the Canton Police Department mishandled evidence.

