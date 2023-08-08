CANTON, Mo. — Residents told the Canton City Council they support retaining a city police force rather than giving city tax dollars to the Lewis County Sheriff's Department to provide law enforcement services.
The City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to get community input on how to move forward following allegations that the Canton Police Department mishandled evidence.
In a joint statement released on Thursday, Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney Chelsea Fellinger and Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish said an investigation found hundreds of items that should have been in police evidence were missing or tampered with, including currency, controlled substances, and firearms.
Jarrod Phillips resigned as mayor effective the next day. He requested the investigation following the resignation of all but one officer in 2022.
The aldermen heard from about a dozen speakers, including long-time residents and former city officials. Every speaker said they supported retaining a city police force.
Third Ward Alderwoman and current Mayor Pro Tem Sharon Upchurch said the city currently has a budget of $425,000 for law enforcement. She said by state law, the budget amount cannot be reduced or eliminated, so the funds would have to be paid to either city police or an outside agency.
Before starting the public comments portion of the meeting, Upchurch noted that Craig Smith, an attorney hired to serve as outside counsel, recommended the council avoid discussing any details of the ongoing investigation. Upchurch noted she had not yet received a detailed report from the sheriff's department as of Tuesday.
Former mayor Terry Fretwell noted that the law enforcement budget for the city had nearly doubled over the past four to five years, but he wanted to make sure the community knows why that's the case.
"Everything has doubled, as far as stuff for cars, equipment and personal gear for the police officers, and I think that's something everyone needs to understand," he said.
Fretwell noted that most in the crowd gathered at Canton's City Hall likely didn't know what was actually going on with the council and city authorities outside of what they had read on social media.
"I challenge each one of you to start finding out what's going on," he said. "You're here tonight, but do you have any idea what the city's doing? I'd say most of you don't."
Wesley Lay, a resident of more than 20 years, said faith in the elected officials has been lost over the ongoing issues.
"We know that Phillips has resigned," he said. "I believe there's many more that should do the same."
Lay said he agrees that full control over Canton's law enforcement should not be shifted to the county sheriff.
"But we want their help to participate with anything we might need help with," he said.
Following the meeting, City Attorney Dennis Smith said city officials will work to resolve the issues as quickly as possible to ensure law enforcement services are restored to full staffing with trusted officers.
"We have a statutory obligation to provide police protection," Smith said. "It's a continuing thing."
Upchurch said the Canton Police Department is intended to have a chief and four officers.
"We're going to do this as quickly as we can," Upchurch said.
