QUINCY — Safe Kids Adams County and the Quincy Fire Department will partner on Saturday as participants in Child Passenger Safety Week, a campaign dedicated to helping parents and caregivers ensure their children ride as safely as possible by offering a car seat check at the Central Fire Station.

According to a release from the Adams County Health Department, most children on Illinois roads are not properly buckled into the correct car seats for their age and size, or ride without being buckled up at all.

