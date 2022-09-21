QUINCY — Safe Kids Adams County and the Quincy Fire Department will partner on Saturday as participants in Child Passenger Safety Week, a campaign dedicated to helping parents and caregivers ensure their children ride as safely as possible by offering a car seat check at the Central Fire Station.
According to a release from the Adams County Health Department, most children on Illinois roads are not properly buckled into the correct car seats for their age and size, or ride without being buckled up at all.
Johanna Voss, coordinator for Safe Kids Adams County, the seat check event will give parents assurance that their children are riding as safely as possible.
"“The number one goal is to make sure every child leaves the event safer than they arrived," Voss said. "CPS technicians will check the seat for a secure fit, explain the law, look up recalls and more.”
The Central Fire Station at Ninth and Vermont in Quincy will host the seat check from 10 a.m. until noon. This event is one of many in Illinois that are sponsored by the Illinois Department of Transportation during Child Passenger Safety Week, running from Sept. 19-24.
“As parents and caregivers, we have a long list of things we do for our children to show our love," Voss said. "One of the simplest and most important things on the list should be to make sure they are in the right car seat for their age and size. Get your car seats checked. Make certain they are installed correctly, the kids are in the right seats and are buckled correctly.”
Along with having seats checked, education materials will be provided to parents and caregivers. To learn more about the Child Passenger Safety Program or to view the information that will be available on Saturday, please visit buckleupillinois.org.
