QUINCY — After taking over as the promoter for Quincy's quarter-mile dirt race track in 2021, Jim Lieurance said there was always one plan in mind.
"We want to get a really strong first year so we have the foundation to build on for 2023 and years beyond," Lieurance said.
The Quincy Town Center on Saturday hosted the cars and karts that will hit the dirt this year at Quincy's raceway, newly christened as the Adams County Speedway. Races are currently slated to start on April 10, weather permitting, and run into the fall.
The turnout of racers for the Speedway Show at the Town Center was already an encouraging sign for Lieurance.
"A few years ago, we had 12 cars out here," he said. "This year, we have 33 cars plus the karts. It shows a commitment the racers have to support us."
Race director Blake Dotson said Friday's rain had him worried what the attendance would be like. The cars were loaded Friday evening after the stores had closed for the night.
"This is the biggest I've seen it out here," Dotson said. "With the weather we had (Friday), for them to still show up this strong is just great."
Dotson said the racing this year is intended to shift the focus back onto the racers, something he felt has been lacking in recent years.
We've spread out the race payouts a little further," he said. "We know it costs the same to run eighth, ninth, tenth, as it does to run first, second, third. We want to make sure the crews have a reason to come out."
The crowds filling the Town Center on Saturday seemed ready to make the trip back out for the Sunday-night tradition on Broadway east of Quincy. Lieurance said he expected the turnout to be strong for this year's racing.
"I think we're going to be really good on the crowds this year," he said. "I think folks didn't realize or they took for granted what they had here until it was closed for two years and they had to travel to go to races. Now that they know we're back, I think we're going to have their support."
Lieurance said with the focus being on the racers and the races, they haven't done a lot to the facility itself.
"We didn't make a lot of changes," he said. "We kind of went back and put things back the way they probably should have been. We added some more safety cables to the front fence, and we moved the flag stand back so it's not hanging over the track. For drivers, I think they can expect a little better racing surface this year."
When cars take the track this year, it will be the first time since 2019. With the COVID-19 pandemic and then time spent while the track was up for sale or lease, the last two years have been quiet at the "Broadway Bullring." Lieurance sees a very straight and simple path to get back to memorable nights at the track.
"The way I see it," he said, "if we take care of the racers, then the fans will come out and take care of us."
The Adams County Speedway Show continues Sunday during regular Town Center hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.