QUINCY — At Quincy National Cemetery on Sunday, one of five relays of the Carry the Load program made a stop to pay respects to military members who gave their lives for the nation.
"We have seen firsthand the powerful impact Carry the Load has had on service members and families of those who have lost loved ones," said Stephen Holley, a Navy SEAL veteran and co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load. "Our volunteers tell us that participating in Carry the Load has given them a deeper connection to those who serve and a greater appreciation for the sacrifices made for our freedom."
Carry the Load has a stated mission of providing active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. Midwest Relay Manager Colton Morrow said that mission statement is simple, but there's more depth to the actual stops along the way.
"It means a lot more when we show up to a national cemetery, like Jefferson Barracks where we were yesterday," Morrow said. "We met with several Gold Star families, and one Gold Star mother who lost her only child. We visited his grave together with her. It means a lot when we roll up in force, and she can see that we're still honoring him and his friends, and she doesn't have to mourn alone."
The Midwest relay set out from Minneapolis, Minn. on May 6, and continued to wind a southward path before ending up in Dallas, Texas on May 28.
The other relays are the East Coast, which set off from West Point, N.Y.; New England, which started from Burlington, Vt.; Mountain States, which started in Minot, N.D.; and the West Coast, which began in Seattle, Wash.
All five relays will converge on Reverchon Park in Dallas and join the Dallas Memorial March next weekend.
Morrow said the Carry the Load movement is to make sure members of the military who gave their lives are always remembered.
"One of our favorite quotes is from Ernest Hemingway," Morrow said. "He said 'Every man has two deaths, when he is buried in the ground and the last time someone says his name.' We think these heroes don't deserve to be forgotten."
At stops along the 20,000 combined miles through 48 states, Morrow said they run into many members of local communities that have not been directly touched by losses in the military.
"Some people show up, and they may not have a connection or know someone who made that sacrifice," he said. "So we'll share our stories with them, and try to give them a connection so they know what we're doing."
Along with that type of education while on the nearly month-long relay, Carry the Load has started an educational arm aimed at teaching the youngest generation about the work they do, to carry on the mission.
"Carry the Flag aims to teach kids about proper flag handling, what the colors mean, and about patriotism and sacrifice," he said. "It's done in a way that kids can understand. Anyone is welcome to visit the site, of course, but it's aimed at kids."
