QUINCY — At Quincy National Cemetery on Sunday, one of five relays of the Carry the Load program made a stop to pay respects to military members who gave their lives for the nation.

"We have seen firsthand the powerful impact Carry the Load has had on service members and families of those who have lost loved ones," said Stephen Holley, a Navy SEAL veteran and co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load. "Our volunteers tell us that participating in Carry the Load has given them a deeper connection to those who serve and a greater appreciation for the sacrifices made for our freedom."

