QUINCY — The Advocacy Network for Children is looking for more volunteers for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program.
Accelerated training for CASA volunteers is set for 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 17 and 1-5 p.m. on Sept. 18. Training will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 1739 Harrison St. in Quincy with court observation and a swearing-in ceremony to be held at a later date.
For those interested but wanting more details on the programs, information meetings will be held via Zoom on several dates, including Aug. 17, 24, and 31, and Sept. 7 and 14. All of these meetings will begin at 12:30 p.m., with a final information session taking place at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 15. Each of these meetings is expected to run around 30 minutes. Community members that want to join any of these meetings may do so by logging into Zoom at https://bit.ly/3AqD8lF for the start of the meeting.
CASA volunteers are trained community volunteers appointed by a judge to speak up for abused or neglected children in the court system. Volunteers receive 30 hours of training prior to case assignment. Training includes courtroom procedures, working with social service agencies and the special needs of abused and neglected children. Training is free with training manuals and materials provided. Once trained, CASA volunteers work alongside attorneys and social workers from case inception to its completion. CASA volunteers come from all walks of life and no special experience is required. These trained volunteers will represent abused and neglected children in the Adams County court system.
For more information or to request an application, please call the Advocacy Network for Children office at 217-223-2272 or Danielle Buss, CASA manager, at 217-617-5438.
