QUINCY — Additional motions were heard Thursday from a Springfield man representing himself on charges stemming from the reported 2001 carjacking and home invasion of an Adams County woman.
Bradley S. Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
On Thursday, Judge Roger Thomsen heard various motions on requests for evidence, several of which have been brought before the court at previous hearings.
Yohn told the court, in requesting medical records from the victim in the case, that he has a family member or members who work at medical facilities that told him there were indications of injuries prior to the alleged assault.
The State's Attorney's lead trial attorney, Joshua Jones, objected to turning over the complete medical record to Yohn, instead suggesting that the records be turned over to Thomsen to review for any relevant information to turn over to Yohn.
"The defendant isn't allowed to go on a fishing expedition because he has a family member who violated HIPAA," Jones said.
Thomsen agreed with Jones's objection and proposal. He also agreed with Jones's argument against allowing greater internet access to Yohn over what's available to other inmates held in the jail because he elected to represent himself. Thomsen said Yohn can avail himself of the same resources as other inmates.
One motion Yohn filed was stricken from the record because there was no request for any resolution from Thomsen. The motion was to allow Yohn to make a statement into the record about his treatment as an inmate of the Adams County Jail. Even after Thomsen struck the motion, Yohn continued to air his grievance.
"I'm going through the roughest conditions of anyone, ever," Yohn said before Thomsen moved on with the hearing.
In a motion regarding a recorded statement made by Schmitt in the days following the incident, Yohn asked if he could connect a computer he was using to a monitor to display the transcript and video information he wanted reviewed.
"Just use your words, Mr. Yohn," Thomsen said.
Yohn cited time discrepancies between three separate recording devices and different sections being cut out of recordings, as well as digital time-stamps on the data files from when they were copied, as proof that the recordings had been tampered with and asked that the court dismiss the entire case based on this.
Thomsen ruled that the State would provide access to whatever specific files, recordings and transcripts provided to them to be considered originals for Yohn to review.
Thomsen set the trial date for May 8, with final discovery and motions from either side to be filed no later than April 5. The next motion hearing date was set for April 12 with a pretrial hearing set for April 26.
The case has been placed on the jury docket in the past only to be removed due to various changes in representation that Yohn has requested.