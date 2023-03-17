Bradley S. Yohn

Bradley Yohn is led from the courtroom following a motion hearing on Thursday. The case against Yohn for the alleged 2021 carjacking, home invasion and sexual assault of Christine Schmitt was placed on the May trial docket.

 Pool Photo/David Adam, MRN

QUINCY — Additional motions were heard Thursday from a Springfield man representing himself on charges stemming from the reported 2001 carjacking and home invasion of an Adams County woman.

Bradley S. Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.