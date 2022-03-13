QUINCY — The Quincy Area Community Cat Coalition hosted its first ever public fundraiser Saturday night at the Holiday Inn in Quincy with the "Whiskey, Wine, and Whiskers" event.
Sally Westerhoff, founding board member for the QACCC, said she knew her work in animal welfare wasn't going to stop when she left her position as executive director at the Quincy Humane Society.
"I was just trying to find a niche I could fill, where I could make the most impact," Westerhoff said. "And then it became obvious from the number of cats and kittens coming in the door each year that the feral cat issue was a problem that needed to be addressed."
The Quincy Humane Society does offer trap-neuter-release service when asked, but it's a much more limited effort based on the resources they have available. The new Coalition is a focused, proactive effort to not only help the animals, but the residents, as well.
"What we're doing is mitigating the problems that most people complain about with outdoor cat colonies," Westerhoff said. "It's the reproductive behaviors that lead to the most complaints. This way, we reduce the populations and we reduce to problems for the people living around them. The goal is to solve a community problem, which is what this is, a community problem, not an individual issues. And the way we have this set up, it doesn't cost the community a single penny in tax dollars."
At Saturday night's event, guests were served dinner, had a variety of drinks to choose from, served by local celebrity bartenders, and had the chance to bid on rare bottles of various wines, whiskeys, bourbons, and other assorted items. Dame Hurdle and Company created a custom piece of jewelry to be auctioned, as well.
The event was the first fundraising event for the organization. Grants have already been awarded that have helped get the efforts started, along with the help of local veterinarians.
"Some of the local vets have done volunteer work for us," Westerhoff said. "They were really instrumental in getting the ball rolling for us in the beginning, when we didn't have any money."
Westerhoff said they capped the evening with a planned 200 tickets available, though she thought that might have been aiming a bit too high.
"With this being our first event, I thought we'd be lucky to have 50 people show up," she said.
The last of the pre-sale tickets were sold out by Friday afternoon, making the inaugural Whiskey, Wine, and Whiskers event a success.
For more information on the Quincy Area Community Cat Coalition, find their page on Facebook or visit qaccc.org.
