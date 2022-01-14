Celebration of King life, legacy will again be virtual

QUINCY — The Quincy Area NAACP will host an online celebration honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Due to the continuing pandemic, the presentation will be a virtual event, as it was in 2021. The presentation will start at 10 a.m. Monday.
The program will feature several local presenters and performers, as well as guest speaker the Rev. Lindell Robbins of the Helping Hands Baptist Church in Hannibal, Mo.
To take part in the celebration, viewers can log in to zoom.us/j/94071053154
