QUINCY — The Quincy Salvation Army has announced a change to their Canteen Ministry beginning this week.
The Canteen Ministry serves sack meals and drinks, personal care items, and information about Salvation Army services. Beginning this week, the Ministry services will move to Tuesday instead of Wednesday. The first stop Tuesday will be at Indian Hills from 4-4:45 p.m. The canteen will then be at Frederick Ball’s Eighth Street parking lot from 5-5:30 p.m., and finally the team will move to the corner of Ninth and Lind from 5:30-6 p.m.
Major Trevor McClintock, the Salvation Army’s Quincy Area Coordinator, said the Canteen Ministry is a way for members to meet and serve neighbors.
“Our team prepares, delivers, and serves the meals with one goal in mind: to express the idea that someone cares about them,” McClintock said.