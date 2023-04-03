QUINCY — Ahead of Monday night's regular City Council meeting, Aldermen took their seats as the Quincy Township board to formally propose the purchase of the City Annex Building that the Township currently leases.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, asked that the purchase be amended to set the purchase price at $1 under state law that allows for transfers from city governments to coterminous townships. Rein said the excess funds the township has received from personal property replacement taxes will be returned to the city if it's not spent anyway.
The Township Board approved the resolution for the purchase and sent it on to the Quincy City Council. Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, asked to table the resolution for another week because of the absence of three aldermen.
Bauer said after the meeting that he wanted to table the purchase so that the resolution can be re-written based on the amendment, as well as to allow the absent aldermen to have a say on the sale.
The council approved the live-event permits requested for all six dates of this year's Blues in the District, as well as two nights for On the Rail's "Summer Music Series." Blues in the District will take place on the second and fourth Fridays in June, July, and August in Washington Park, while the approved dates for the Summer Music Series were July 8 and Sept. 3.
Approval was also given to the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce to place signs along Maine Street between May 1 and May 6 to promote the Dogwood Parade on May 6.
Several requests for zoning changes around the city. The largest of these is the subdivision of the property on the southeast corner of South Eighth and Jersey from two lots into 35 lots. Work has already started on the property, and the City Council will take up the final ordinance at an upcoming meeting.
Mayor Mike Troup announced that the usual monthly test of the city's storm siren system has been cancelled for Tuesday due to possible storms during the day. He also noted that City Hall will be closed Friday to mark the Good Friday holiday.
