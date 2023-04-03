Bauer tables Annex sale

Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2 and chair of the Quincy Township Committee, requested the Council table a purchase proposal for the City Annex Building from Quincy Township.

QUINCY — Ahead of Monday night's regular City Council meeting, Aldermen took their seats as the Quincy Township board to formally propose the purchase of the City Annex Building that the Township currently leases.

Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, asked that the purchase be amended to set the purchase price at $1 under state law that allows for transfers from city governments to coterminous townships. Rein said the excess funds the township has received from personal property replacement taxes will be returned to the city if it's not spent anyway.

