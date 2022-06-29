QUINCY — Quincy City Hall will be closed on Monday in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Quincy’s Central Services department will also be closed on Monday, but there will still be garbage and recycling pick-up, along with yard waste collection.
The Quincy Transit Lines will operate Monday on the holiday/weekend schedule.
City Hall and Central Services will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday. The regular City Council meeting will be moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
