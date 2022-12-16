QUINCY — Quincy City Hall, along with Central Services, will be closed to mark the observance of Christmas and New Year holidays.
The city offices will be closed on Dec. 23 as well as Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday. For New Year, City Hall and Central Services will be closed on Jan. 2.
Quincy Transit Lines will not run after 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will not run on Christmas Day. The buses will run on Dec. 26 and will run the normal schedules on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
City garbage and recycling will be picked up on Dec. 23, but there will be no pick-up on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2. The routes normally picked up on Mondays will be picked up on the following Tuesdays.
