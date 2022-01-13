QUINCY — Quincy City Hall will be closed on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
City Hall will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday. The regular city council meeting will move to Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the council chambers. Quincy's central services office will also be closed on Monday.
Garbage and recycling pick-ups will not be affected by the closure, and Quincy Transit Line buses will operate on their normal schedule.
