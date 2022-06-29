QUINCY — The City of Quincy will host a public forum on July 6 to discuss current fiscal issues of the city's recycling program and to get feedback on alternatives that could be offered.
The forum will take place from 6-7 p.m. on July 6 in the Community Room of the Quincy Town Center. Citizens are invited to attend to provide their input on the city implementing a sustainable, robust recycling program moving forward.
For those who are not able to attend the forum, an online survey is currently running through July 4 to provide feedback on the recycling program. Questions can be submitted through the online survey or in person during the forum. To access the online survey, please go to surveymonkey.com/r/PFH3FNS.
