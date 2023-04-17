New officers ready to serve

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates swore in three new officers at Monday night's City Council meeting. The new officers are, from left, Henry Nokes, Landon Fox and William McNeece.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — In the second week of budget reviews, the Quincy City Council heard Monday from the Planning and Development, Quincy Transit and Public Works departments, as well as Quincy Regional Airport.

Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development, said the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program (Q-WRAP) has seen around 60% of budgeted amounts paid out, with roughly $300,000 spent of a budgeted $500,000 over the two years the program has been running.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.