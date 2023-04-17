QUINCY — In the second week of budget reviews, the Quincy City Council heard Monday from the Planning and Development, Quincy Transit and Public Works departments, as well as Quincy Regional Airport.
Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development, said the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program (Q-WRAP) has seen around 60% of budgeted amounts paid out, with roughly $300,000 spent of a budgeted $500,000 over the two years the program has been running.
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, asked if there were numbers being tracked on people staying after the first year and the payout under the program. Alderman Jack Holtschlag, D-7, noted that even tracking that information, the program is designed to pay out after the first year.
"We can't just hold people hostage here," Holtschlag said. "We either have the program as is, or we don't. It's that simple."
Ald. Mike Farha, R-4, questioned Bevelheimer on tracking of funds in the Q-WRAP program, saying that he wants an audit-proof trail for money coming in from grants. Farha said he's seen too many programs where directors found ways to work around grant restrictions.
Bevelheimer noted that one budget line-item they have is $1 million for additional "anchor business" development. He said the properties being looked at for rehabilitation are the former Sears store at Quincy Town Center, as well the old Shopko location. He said talks are ongoing for those properties, though nothing has been finalized
Marty Stegeman, director of transit, said the expenses for his department are expected to increase less than 1/2 a percent. He said $337,000 is expected to be returned in overhead cost-sharing.
Two large projects for Quincy Transit Lines are $2.8 million for work on the transit building and $5.1 million to rebuild the lot at the northwest corner of Seventh and Jersey streets into a new transfer point. Stegeman noted that both of these projects are being funded by grant money with no matching funds needed from the city.
The budget will be up for adoption next week.
During the regular City Council meeting, three new officers were sworn with the Quincy Police Department. Henry Nokes, Landon Fox, and William McNeece were sworn in by Chief Adam Yates.
Nokes, who grew up in Palmyra, Mo., is transferring as a trained officer from Garland, Texas. He will be required to go through 80 hours of training and certification for Illinois law enforcement before starting his new duties with QPD. Fox and McNeece will attend the 14-week Sauk Valley Community College Law Enforcement Academy beginning on April 23.
The council approved several special event applications for upcoming gatherings. Events approved include the Quincy Brewing and Art District's first ever May Fest on May 13, the 2023 Quincy Derby on June 16 and 17, the American Downtown Classic Car and Art Show at Seventh and Maine on May 20.
Bergman requested an invoice of $4,000 for a hotel market study be separated from the rest of the weekly finance report. Bergman acknowledged that the City's administration has the right to engage the contract since it's under the $7,500 threshold, but he said the right to act isn't the same as the right thing to do. The invoice was removed and the remaining bills were approved with 11 yes votes. Aldermen Brianna Rivera, R-3; Mike Rein, R-5; and Ben Uzelac, D-7, were absent.
In other business, the Council:
• Approved the expense of $14,965 to Gem City Ford for a replacement engine in a city bus.
• Approved a one-year contract with Aera Distributors, Inc., in the amount of $21,827 for janitorial supplies.
