Cleaning up the town

This year's citywide cleanup was moved to the northwest corner of the Quincy Town Center parking lot. The cleanup also shifted from a one-day event to a week-long effort to try and open up opportunities for more residents.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Dillon Pierson, general manager for Republic Services, said there was a short adjustment period with the changes in this year's citywide cleanup, but that his crews were meeting the challenges.

"We had a little early consternation, that happens when you're dealing with change," Pierson said on Tuesday, "but we've all been pleasantly surprised at how well it's gone so far."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.