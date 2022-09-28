QUINCY — Dillon Pierson, general manager for Republic Services, said there was a short adjustment period with the changes in this year's citywide cleanup, but that his crews were meeting the challenges.
"We had a little early consternation, that happens when you're dealing with change," Pierson said on Tuesday, "but we've all been pleasantly surprised at how well it's gone so far."
The biggest change for the cleanup this year was moving to a five-day effort, as opposed to the single Saturday it's been in the past.
"Most of the feedback we've heard out here has been positive," Pierson said. "People seem to like the option of having a five-day window instead of just one. Folks who work Saturdays have an option now, and we're still going to have the evening hours on Thursday."
The cleanup, with dumpsters set up on the northwest corner of the Quincy Town Center lot near Slumberland Furniture, is open at 7 a.m. each morning, and running until 1 p.m. every day except Thursday. On Thursday, the site will close at noon before opening again from 4-8 p.m.
Quincy resident Dave Schroeder said the new schedule works well for him this year.
"I understand why some folks may not like it," he said Tuesday. "I work overnights Thursday through Sunday, though, so this really works out for me."
Schroeder's Ford was one of around three dozen cars on site Tuesday afternoon. The line entered from the back of the Town Center lot, near 36th and Columbus Road, coming east around the outside lanes. Employees with the city of Quincy and Republic Services worked to funnel the cars into spots around the dumpsters set up on the lot.
Pierson said the wait time at the site depends on exactly when someone shows up.
"This morning we had no line at all for about two hours. We got about 200 cars through in that time. Then it started picking up again.
"It's been going really well out here," Pierson said. "I think the whole team has been performing beyond expectations. We've had great partners with the city, setting up the barriers, getting traffic directed and checking IDs for us."
With the remaining hours over the next few days for the cleanup, Pierson said he wants residents to know that Republic Services is dedicated to providing quick and easy access to help get rid of waste.
"We're going to provide high-quality service all week, and we want to be a good partner to the city and help facilitate the cleanup," he said.
