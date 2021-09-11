QUINCY — This year’s citywide cleanup has been set for Sept. 25 at a new location.
This year’s clean-up will run from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot at the old Motorola building, 30th and Locust streets. Line-up will be along 30th Street heading north.
The citywide cleanup is open for Quincy residents only, and ID will be required at the entrance to the parking lot. Commercial haulers will not be allowed into cleanup.
Items that will not be allowed at the citywide clean-up include: electronics, yard waste, tires, and liquids such as oil, fuel, or paint.
Items which contain refrigerants, such as air conditioners, dehumidifiers and refrigerators, will only be allowed with a certification that the refrigerant has been properly reclaimed.
Vehicles must be on the lot by 2 p.m. (not waiting in line) or they will be turned away. Anyone needing assistance unloading will need to bring help with them.
For more information on the clean-up, please visit quincyil.gov.