QUINCY — While City Hall played host Thursday to the public forum for the public to meet the candidates vying to be the next chief of police, 10 members of the community gathered in one of the training rooms at the new Quincy Police Department to learn more about the work that the officers do.
The Citizens Police Academy has been running since 1998. Handled by the QPD’s Pro-Act unit and the volunteer Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. Meeting once a week for 10 weeks, the classes, made up of Quincy residents or those who work in Quincy, learn everything from traffic stop procedures to firing the weapons that officers carry daily.
Thursday’s class, led by Sgt. Jeff Baird and Officer Kevin Pavon, went into details in the tools and work of the department’s Emergency Response Team.
“The Citizens Police Academy is important because it shows the community members involved all the different aspects that are part of policing,” Officer Amber Haistings said. Haistings services as both the QPD’s Pro-Act officer and the D.A.R.E. officer, along with her job patrolling the city.
Haistings said that, as a patrol officer, she’s learned a lot from sitting in on the classes from areas of the department she doesn’t work with on a daily basis.
Deb Beebe, the civilian Pro-Act coordinator for the department, said she’s never had trouble getting officers to instruct the classes.
“I haven’t ever had an issue with an officer that comes back and says ‘ya know, I just don’t think I want to do this again,’” Beebe said. “I think all the officers are in agreement that this is an important program.”
“We want people to know that we do more than just answer calls for service,” Haistings added.
Since the program started, the Citizens Police Academy has hosted the 10-week program twice each year, with one spring session and one fall session. Most classes have around a dozen participants.
“The officers have been taking a lot of pride, not only in sharing their information but in building the rapport with the class members,” Beebe said.
Along with the classrooms hosted each week, participants are eligible to go out for a ride-along with patrol officers and get a day at the shooting range to try the firearms used by officers.
“This is a 10-week program, so it seems long, but it flies by,” Haistings said. “Class participants will be amazed at all the information they get from all the different instructors that come in. And I think those instructors really enjoy it, because nearly all of our personnel that do it keep coming back.”
The Citizens Police Academy is free to participate. Applications and information are posted to the city of Quincy’s website and on the Quincy Police Department social media pages.
