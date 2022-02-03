QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department issued about 10 tickets for violating the city's snow emergency Thursday.
The department announced Wednesday that it would start issuing tickets at 6 a.m. Thursday, and would have vehicles that were a traffic hazard towed.
Lt. Jeff Nevin at QPD said most residents were heeding the warnings.
"We've issued maybe nine or ten tickets so far," Nevin said Thursday afternoon. "I won't know the exact number until tomorrow, but we've been doing a lot to try and avoid writing those."
Nevin said officers with the department had gone so far as to knock on residents' doors to ask them to move their vehicles before reaching the point of issuing the citations. As of Thursday, he said the department had not had to tow any vehicles.
"It's better than we've seen in the past," he said. "I think making the call early and getting that word out has been really helpful."
Crews from Quincy's Central Services continued clearing streets around the city after about a foot of snow fell from Tuesday night through Thursday morning.
Crews were expected to run 24 hours through at least Thursday and then shift to more cleanup work Friday.
Quincy Public School superintendent Roy Webb issued a statement that school would be in session on Friday as the roads were cleared and drifting snow was becoming less of an issue.
Many businesses around Quincy were closed for a second day on Thursday, sharing over social media that they expected to be back to business as usual on Friday.
