QUINCY — The Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting a fundraiser on Thursday at the Ratskeller bar, located in Dick Brothers Brewery at 929 York Street.
The "Cocktails for a Cause" event will run from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, with drinks being served by a cadre of local celebrity bartenders including Holly Cain, Jeff Baird, Dr. Anthony Wollaston, Jenna Hull, Josh Jones, and Joi Austin.
Barb Chapin, ACSPC board chair, said donations and fundraisers like this one allow the Coalition to fulfill its mission of preventing suicide in this area.
"The funds raised through this event and another event in September are critical to the Coalition and its work," Chapin said. "Some of the ways we will use the funds raised include: maintaining a website with prevention information; providing information via our Facebook page; creating and airing public service announcements that urge people to seek help if they are struggling; wrapping city paratransit buses with the National Suicide hotline number; and speaking to area high school groups, healthcare providers, and the public about suicide and prevention strategies."
Along with these efforts, ACSPC also provides comfort baskets and information to families that have suffered a loss from suicide as well as hosting a support group for those wo have lost a loved one through suicide.
Along with the fundraising from the bar, Thursday's event will also feature a silent auction. ACSPC board member and event planner Dawn Whitcomb said there will be something for everyone available.
"Some of the items include a wine tasting for 5 – 12 persons; a date night package featuring two chef tastings at the Maine Course and a bottle of Knob Creek Single Barrel Select; a water filter system and water filters; a VIP table for 8 at the Coalition’s Behind the Mask: A Night in Barcelona fundraiser on September 10th; a brow microblading session; and artwork by a local artist," Whitcomb said.
The Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition was formed in 2012 by Transitions of Western Illinois and Blessing Hospital in an effort to raise awareness of suicide and engage in prevention efforts. Today, the group consists of social service agencies, school representatives, and concerned citizens.
The "Cocktails for a Cause" event is open to the public and free to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.