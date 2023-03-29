QUINCY — Quincy Township still wants to purchase the City Annex Building where its offices are on the second floor after the Quincy City Council tabled a resolution for the last two weeks
The Quincy Township Committee on Wednesday approved a resolution to purchase the building from the city of Quincy.
Township Supervisor Maggie Hoyt laid out for the committee why she feels it's a unique opportunity for the township to make the purchase offer. Hoyt said funds from Personal Property Replacement Tax have been substantially higher because of COVID-era policies. She said in a typical year, the Township receives around $300,000 in PPRT funds, but last year that was closer to $1 million.
Hoyt said the Township has chosen not to lower the current tax levy because of the uncertainty of the future of PPRT funds.
"We wouldn't just be able to raise it again when that funding returns to normal," she said.
When asked by Quincy Mayor Mike Troup if the township had also looked at other space to purchase or lease, Hoyt said that would be considered if the city opts not to sell the Annex Building.
"Our preference would be to continue to stay in the building that we are in," Hoyt responded. "That is something we've talked about, and would look at if the sale doesn't go through."
By state law, coterminous townships can only hold a certain amount of funds in reserve. Any excess funds are transferred to the related city to be allocated. Quincy Township currently has approximately $661,000 in funds that would be considered excess.
"Right now, we have the funds that we need to do something with," Hoyt said.
As he did at Monday's City Council meeting, Troup brought up the appearance of a conflict of interest if the Town Board makes a purchase offer and then the City Council, which is made up of the same members, then accepts the offer.
Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, in his role as a Township Trustee, said whether the township makes the current purchase of $347,000 for the building, or if they make a $1 offer, the same amount of money would end up being transferred from the township to the city.
"This is two government agencies working together," Uzelac said. "It's not like we're giving this to some private buyer at whatever price they've determined and shaking their hand and walking away. The township isn't a private entity throwing us a lump sum of money and getting the building. They're another government entity. That's the distinction to me."
Township legal counsel Gerry Timmerwilke said he has worked with the city's Corporation Counsel Lonnie Dunn on this agreement and doesn't see any conflict because it's between two government bodies, not an agreement with a private entity.
Troup said he believes it's the procedure to auction off any property the city is getting rid of.
"We can't sell a 20 year old vehicle without putting it up for auction," Troup said. "But you have an asset that's worth, what, 20 times more? You don't want to do an independent appraisal, you don't want to put it up for auction? It seems that there's deals being made."
"We need to watch that language, Mayor," Uzelac said. "We're not lining (our pockets) here, and you're making it sound that way."
Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, who is chairman of the committee, said he doesn't believe that's a set policy. He said that vehicles are frequently traded in, taking whatever amount the dealership offers. He also noted that equipment is commonly passed from one department to another without any sort of public auction.
Another objection Troup raised is that there may be other entities interested in purchasing the building. Hoyt asked if other entities have come forward to express that interest since the potential sale has been in the news. Troup said he has been approached by private investors with an interest in possibly buying the building. He didn't specify who the investors were.
If the purchase is approved, the remaining $314,000 the Township has would be applied toward repair and renovation work the building needs. According to an assessment from Architechnics, the City Annex building needs approximately $336,000 in work, with the major items being roof and window replacements.
Board Trustee and Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, noted if the city of Quincy doesn't sell the building, these repairs would still need to be made and would come out of the City's budget.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5 suggested the township consider getting the repair work done first, since those costs frequently go over the initial estimates. He also recommended that the Township could get a contractual first right of refusal if and when the City does decide to sell the property.
Hoyt stated that the purchase was included in the Township's budget, so her preference was to move forward on that path. The Township Committee agreed, voting unanimously to send a resolution to the full Quincy Town Board on Monday. The board will vote on whether to send the resolution to the Quincy City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.