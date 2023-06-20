Transportation, Building, and Technology Committee

The Adams County Transportation, Building, and Technology Committee held a special meeting Tuesday, where they hired Klingner and Associates to serve as a consultant on the report received following mold testing conducted at the county courthouse.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Adams County will hire Klingner and Associates to help review results from mold testing at the courhouse.

The Transportation, Building and Technology agreed to bring the firm on during a special meeting Tuesday.

