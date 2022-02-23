QUINCY — Starting Tuesday, the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri will begin accepting applications for more than $175,000 in grants for local non-profits.
Grants of up to $7,500 will be made through the Community Foundation’s annual competitive grant program, supporting nonprofit organizations advancing arts and culture, community betterment, education, health, and human services in the 12-county area served by the Foundation.
Organizations interested in seeking grants are encouraged to attend one of three virtual informational workshops. These workshops are meant to inform nonprofits of the grant program’s funding priorities, guidelines, and updates to the application and evaluation process.
Workshops will be available from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 3 to 4:30 p.m. March 3. Interested participants can register for the workshops at mycommunityfoundation.org/competitive-grants.
Grant applications will be available to 501©(3) organizations or government entities beginning on March 1. Organizations seeking grants must be located in the following counties: in Illinois — Adams, Brown, Hancock, or Pike; in Missouri — Clark, Lewis, Marion, Ralls, Pike, Knox, Shelby, or Monroe. Applications must be submitted online by June 1.
For more information on these grants or other information from the Community Foundation, please visit mycommunityfoundation.org.
