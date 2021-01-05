QUINCY — The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri announced more than $259,000 were distributed in year-end grants from the endowment funds it manages.
The Community Foundation set a new record with over $2 million in grants distributed throughout 2020. In a year filled with challenges, Catherine Bocke Meckes, Community Foundation CEO, said the benefits of charitable endowment couldn't have been made clearer.
"This year has underscored the need for endowment," Meckes said. "We're built to do this."
Charitable endowments made up most of the more than 200 funds the Community Foundation manages. Endowments are charitable accounts that are set up to keep donations growing year after year, as opposed to one-time donations that are often at the heart of charities.
Along with the annual funds normally handled by the Community Foundation, 2020 saw a new fund come into existence. In partnership with the Chicago Community Trust and supported by the governor's office, around $300,000 in private, Illinois-raised COVID-19 relief funds were distributed throughout the region by the Community Foundation to organizations in need. While some of the recipients of these funds are also the beneficiaries of the annual grants, this fund is wholly separate.
One organization that benefited from the work of the Foundation is Horizons Social Services. Their programs, including the Horizons soup kitchen and food pantry, have seen an increase in the need for their services in 2020.
With a 30% increase in meals served through the soup kitchen, there were additional expenses that weren't anticipated when the year started. Due to the pandemic closing so many doors, Horizons had to account for new things like more carry-out containers to safely serve those in need. Horizons also had to make adjustments for a loss of volunteer help.
"A lot of our volunteers are in high-risk groups," said Sarah Stephens, executive director of Horizons. "We brought on some part-time help to fill those spots."
"The way the community has stepped up has been great," Stephens added.
J. David Gilbert, field director for the Boys Scouts of America's Mississippi Valley Council, said one difference in the endowments through the Community Foundation is that they're targeted to specific projects, not just for general operating costs. Gilbert said the project being funded this year is to bring Wi-Fi to Camp Saukenauk, located about 25 miles north of Quincy.
Gilbert admits he was originally reluctant to allow the Scouts access to the services.
"I was a purist, I guess you could say. More 'leave it at home' thinking."
Following careful consideration, the Mississippi Valley Council feels the benefits to having this reliable internet service across the camp outweigh any negatives. A few of those benefits include keeping camp staff in better contact with the Council headquarters along with giving parents and other supporters a hand if they come to camp to assist with the Scouts.
"If they're able to step away for an hour or two and get some work done, they're more likely to come out," Gilbert said. He added that conversations with neighboring councils have shown this result in other areas that have that access.
With the end-of-year funds provided by the Community Foundation, these two organizations, feel they will have the opportunity to grow the services they can offer, and there are dozens of other programs that will receive funds. And Meckes doesn't see an end in sight.
"We do see steady growth going forward" for the Community Foundation funds, Meckes said. The grants distributed throughout the year range from $150 to $150,000, but the grants stay local, assisting organizations in four Illinois counties and eight counties in Missouri.
"The only way we're able to give out these grants is through generous individuals," Meckes added. Individuals or groups set up the different funds and then works with the Community Foundation to manage them, both for growth and for distribution. Meckes said the whole program comes from one source: "Generosity of the community."