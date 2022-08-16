QUINCY — Though the proceedings were moved indoors Tuesday at the Quincy Museum because of a chance of rain, the outlook couldn't have been sunnier for the recipients of a record-breaking amount of grants from the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri's Competitive Grant program.
This year's 55 grants awarded to 50 area non-profit groups totaled $215,960 in funding.
"Surpassing the $200,000 mark for this program is particularly special," said Community Foundation CEO Catherine Meckes, "especially as we're getting ready to celebrate our 25th anniversary. It just demonstrates the generosity of our donors, and it demonstrates the power of endowments."
Donors work with the Community Foundation to establish permanent charitable funds to support their philanthropic goals and community. The Community Foundation invests and grows those funds, and each year a portion of the fund’s earnings are distributed as grants while the principal remains intact.
"We have a good number of funds that are targeted, either to a certain cause or certain community, or a mixture of both," Meckes said. "Then we have donors who establish our unrestricted funds, which can be used to support any need throughout the region. Our grant committee, made up of volunteers, board members, and community members determines grants for every single one of those funds."
A few of the recipients for this year's grants include the Harvest Outreach Ministries for their Harvest House transitional sober living facilities, Foster Adopt Connect for the MyStorybook Memory Portal to digitally organize important records and photos for children in foster care programs, and the Salvation Army of Quincy's Smiles for Hire program.
"We're just thrilled to continue to increase the amount of support we can provide to the non-profits who are doing all of this amazing work," Meckes said.
"What a fantastic year to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Community Foundation," program officer Kent Embree said in a release. "We look forward to seeing the difference these agencies make in the communities they serve not just in the next year, but for years to come."
"We feel we're 25 years young," Meckes said. "The work for the community is just getting started. We feel like we're just now getting to the point where that impact is getting deeper and broader. We're so grateful to our donors and our non-profit partners who make this work possible. We're excited for the next chapter, and to just keep watching it grow."
For information on grant programs, endowment funds, or more information on the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri, follow the Foundation on Facebook or visit mycommunityfoundation.org.
