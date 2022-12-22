QUINCY — After marking the 25th year anniversary in November, the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri spent no time resting as it presented another round of grants {span dir=”ltr”}Wednesday morning to close out 2022{/span}.
A small gathering of a few of the nonprofit groups served by the foundation came together at the Community Foundation’s offices for the distribution of more than $376,000 from designated and agency funds.
“We’re distributing grants to 58 local nonprofits, including the Community Foundation itself,” Foundation CEO Catherine Meckes said. “We have a number of endowment funds that were established by donors to support our work, as well.”
Grants ranging from just under $300 to more than $74,000 were distributed from funds that were established by donors and targeted to specific causes.
“The Community Foundation holds more than 200 different funds,” Meckes said. “The grants today are from our Agency and Designated funds. These were set up specifically for one or more nonprofits. Essentially, they’re funds that are set up to provide a grant to those organizations every year.”
Examples of the grants distributed Wednesday include: Chaddock receiving a grant from the Mohrman Family Endowment; the Payson School District receiving a grant from the Bud and Mary Scranton Endowment; Quincy Community Theatre receiving grants from the BeeJay Adams Fund and the Dorothy J. Plank Memorial Fund; and the Quincy Park Band receiving grants from the H. Dennis Everly Fund and the Dorothy J. Plank Memorial Fund.
Quincy Humane Society received grant dollars from three separate funds.
“We have our Quincy Humane Society Fund, but we also have the Bette J. Starnes Fund, and the Clifford H. Taylor Fund both of which are designated for the Quincy Humane Society,” Humane Society Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh said. “So each year, that helps us to continue our mission.”
“This is our largest ever designated fund distribution,” Meckes said. “We’re grateful to grow that amount every year. It’s been a challenging time for non-profits for the past three years, including COVID and beyond. To be able to provide a steady source of income that they know they’re going to get in December is a great feeling. It’s really a testament to the generosity of our donors.”
Meckes said seeing the growth the Community Foundation has experienced over the last quarter-century has been a thrill to see.
“Twenty-five years ago, we were about a month old at this point,” she said. “Our total assets were $1,050. Now, just in 2022, we’ve granted $1.8 million, and the year’s not over. To me, growing from that $1,050 to granting nearly $15 million in that time is just a testament to the power of endowment.”
“We’re very fortunate to be able to have the support from the Community Foundation,” Brumbaugh said. “Many years ago, these funds were established, and we’re still able to have that support now. It’s nice to be able to end the year with a gift that ensures we’ll be able to continue doing what we do.”
The goal of the endowed funds is not just about taking care of needs in the moment, Meckes said, but looking to give organizations a brighter outlook for the future.
“It’s a way to give back, not just for today, but it’s really forward-thinking philanthropy,” she said. “We’re planting seeds every day that will grow forever to support our nonprofits and the community overall.”
Brumbaugh said anyone looking to give support to a cause they hold dear should contact the Community Foundation to make sure the funds go where they’re needed locally.
“We have so many fantastic local non-profits here,” she said, “it’s so important for our community to remember that the Community Foundation probably knows of a non-profit that will help match their gift and interests to an organization they may not even know about. And the gifts just keep giving, so what the Foundation does is really fantastic.”
