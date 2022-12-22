Giving Season

Representatives from area nonprofit organizations gathered Wednesday at the office of the Community Founds. More than $375,000 in designated and agency grants were distributed to 58 groups during the open house event.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — After marking the 25th year anniversary in November, the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri spent no time resting as it presented another round of grants {span dir=”ltr”}Wednesday morning to close out 2022{/span}.

A small gathering of a few of the nonprofit groups served by the foundation came together at the Community Foundation’s offices for the distribution of more than $376,000 from designated and agency funds.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.