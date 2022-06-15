QUINCY — Twenty-five years after helping plant the initial seeds to fund the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri, Ralph Oakley and his daughters, Allison Hall and Sullivan Oakley, have provided the impetus for a continuation of the exemplary giving that has been a hallmark of the nonprofit community since 1997.
The $2 million gift to establish the Ralph Oakley Family Fund, which was officially announced during Tuesday’s annual board reception at the Quincy Art Center, embodies what Oakley had envisioned from the outset.
And more.
“It’s really just the beginning, the Community Foundation has done outstanding work over the past twenty-five years, raising fifty million in assets and giving away thirteen million in grants,” Oakley said prior to speaking at the podium. “To participate in something like this, knowing the Community Foundation creates the opportunities for everyone to participate in philanthropy at any level, in any way. That’s what’s important.”
Oakley served as the Community Foundation’s board chair beginning with its incorporation in November 1997 through December 2000. Previously, he held the title of CEO of Quincy Media, Inc., former owner of the Herald-Whig.
“A generation later, the establishment of our family fund is like coming full circle for me,” Oakley said in a prepared statement. “We started the Community Foundation 25 years ago so that anyone and everyone could realize their philanthropic wishes and for my family and me that is exactly what this fund does.
“But while the foundation is nearing its 25th anniversary and has done great work in distributing almost $15 million in grants, it is still brand new with its best work still to come well after we are gone. It will last forever; that was our vision then and it continues today.”
The Ralph Oakley Family Fund is a donor advised charitable fund, which allows donors the flexibility to recommend grants from the fund to support the causes they care about as needs and opportunities arise. Oakley and his daughters will serve as co-advisors to the fund, providing a vehicle through which to engage in collaborative family philanthropy.
The Community Foundation serves 12 counties: Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike in Illinois and Clark, Lewis, Marion, Ralls, Pike, Knox, Shelby and Monroe in Missouri.
“We are grateful for Ralph’s generosity and vision for prosperous communities, beginning with his steadfast leadership in establishing the Community Foundation and now punctuated by the establishment of the Ralph Oakley Family Fund,” said Community Foundation CEO Catherine Bocke Meckes. “This is a gift not only to the Community Foundation, but also to our nonprofit community and our entire region. We are thrilled to assist the Oakley family with their philanthropic goals and look forward to witnessing first-hand the continuous impact of this gift.”
Oakley was among the individuals, businesses and organizations who were instrumental in the Community Foundation’s formation and continued success, known as the Founder’s Circle. The Founder’s Circle includes the former Oakley-Lindsay Foundation of Quincy Media, Inc., the late Thomas A. and Anne M. Oakley, Mercantile Bank, Marion Gardner Jackson Charitable Trust, Great River Economic Development Foundation, and the late William Myers of the Elkhart (Indiana) Community Foundation.
The Founder’s Circle’s vision and action created the Community Foundation on Nov. 26, 1997. By December 31, which marked the end of the first fiscal year, the Community Foundation held $1,050.
“Since 1997, the Community Foundation has grown from a fledgling organization to a philanthropic partner that has distributed more than $13 million in grants to strengthen our nonprofits and better our communities. This gift will continue to grow Ralph’s original vision for our organization and our region,” said Meckes.
The Community Foundation will commemorate its 25th anniversary Nov. 17 at its annual Friends of Philanthropy celebration.
