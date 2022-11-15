QUINCY — The Community Foundation serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri will mark its 25th anniversary with a "Friends of Philanthropy" celebration on Thursday.
"The most important thing at the beginning was education, helping people understand that the Community Foundation was not competitive to existing groups and agencies, that its purpose was to support those groups and agencies," said Ralph Oakley.
Oakley served as the founding chair of the foundation board when it was founded in 1997. What started then with $1,050 in assets has expanded to a series of funds that have distributed over $14 million in grants across 12 counties in Illinois and Missouri.
In 2022, the Community Foundation gave over $200,000 through 55 grants.
"I am thrilled, but not surprised that the foundation has granted about $14 million thus far," Oakley said. "Our focus was on the long term … forever."
Community Foundation Executive Director Catherine Meckes said the generosity of the community is the focus of the anniversary celebration.
"We are incredibly grateful to those who have made it possible – our donors, volunteers, supporters, and nonprofit partners,” Meckes said. "We were founded by a small group of community leaders and a total of $1,050. Our volunteers, donors, and grantees represent our entire service area on both sides of the river. This can only be achieved through collaboration with and support from many forward-thinking individuals."
Meckes said having expanded the foundation to have such a wide reach across the community, the next steps are to deepen, rather than widen, the reach.
"We were established 25 years ago to provide a vehicle through which charitably inclined individuals could better our communities not only today, but forever," she said. "The Community Foundation will always fulfill this purpose and honor our donors’ intents. We can achieve this through smart collaboration of funds, donors, nonprofits, and communities."
Oakley said the variety of funds that make up the Community Foundation opens doors to donors to be able to support causes that are of particular importance to them.
"The foundation provides the opportunity for everyone at any economic level to support those who need it," he said.
"We’re eternally grateful for the early work of our founders, for the generosity of our donors, for the dedication of our volunteers, and for the nonprofits who do the work to advance our quality of life," Meckes said. "I see the Community Foundation as more than a funder, but a partner in and champion for nonprofit excellence. I see our legacy beyond a grantmaker, but as a catalyst for community improvement, leveraging the funds we’re entrusted with to collaboratively create meaningful, long-term impact.
"Endowment is forever and the best is yet to come."
The silver anniversary celebration will kick off at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Quincy Country Club. Remarks will start at 6 p.m. and will include recognition for the Community Foundation's founding board of directors.
