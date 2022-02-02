QUINCY — As the first round of winter weather pushed out of the area Wednesday afternoon, crews from the city, county, and state were working to get the streets and roads into better shape.
“Right now, the roads in our system are reasonable and passable,” said Adams County Engineer Jim Frankenhoff said. “We’re out making clean-up runs right now, and I expect our trucks will be off the roads around 5 or 6 p.m. (Wednesday), then head back out around 3-4 a.m. (Thursday).”
Quincy and surrounding areas received around 11 1/2 inches of snow through around 3 p.m. Wednesday according to the National Weather Service. Another system expected to move through over night and into Thursday morning was forecasted to add a little more to the total. The final mark will fall short of the 22 inches that hit the city 11 years ago, Feb. 1-2, 2011.
“We’re continuing to run 24 hours through (Thursday),” said John Schafer with Quincy’s Central Services. “We were working all night, but sometimes it’s like fighting a losing battle with Mother Nature.”
The Illinois Department of Transportation issued a statement on Wednesday that road conditions across the state have continued to deteriorate because of the storm system. IDOT is urging the public to postpone any unnecessary travel as temperatures drop overnight into Thursday morning.
“The Illinois Department of Transportation is using all of its available resources to keep roads as safe as possible, but we ask for the public’s continued cooperation by delaying nonessential travel and staying home,” Omer Osman, Illinois Transportation Secretary, said in the statement. “This storm clearly will be a marathon and not a sprint, with the snow, ice, high winds and bitter cold presenting challenges for our snow-and-ice teams and the traveling public over the next several days. Your help and patience will remain key to ensuring the safety of everyone, even after the storm has passed.”
Schafer said that, as of Wednesday afternoon, the city’s snow emergency routes seemed to be in decent shape, but the secondary roads were still snow covered.
“We’ll keep working on those tonight,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “We want to get lanes cleared in the center of the streets, at least, and then by Friday, we can hopefully move to more clean-up work, trying to get more curb to curb clearance.”
Lt. Jeff Nevin with the Quincy Police Department said their officers had been busy Wednesday, also, responding to accidents and stranded cars.
“I don’t think we’ve gotten to twenty yet,” he said, “but we’re definitely in the double-digits. So far, thankfully, we haven’t had any reports of injuries.”
Wednesday afternoon, after Quincy Mayor Mike Troup extended the city’s snow emergency declaration until 6 p.m. Thursday, QPD said it would start ticketing vehicles still parked on those marked routes, and towing vehicles that were determined to be a traffic hazard.
Schafer said moving cars off any streets when possible would help his crews.
“It may not be possible for everyone,” he said, “but if we can get cars off the streets as much as possible, it makes it easier to get the snow off of them.”
Some residents have expressed frustration through social media over the speed of the work being done. Schafer said his crews are working to get things back to normal as quickly as they can.
“Hopefully they can be a little patient with us,” he said. “We will get to everything, it just takes some time.”
Nevin said anyone that has to go out should just use common sense and caution, reminding drivers that it takes longer to get stopped when the streets are covered. He said if there’s no good reason to be out, the drivers should just avoid it altogether.
“I think it’s probably a good time to stay home and watch a movie,” Nevin said.
