'Cop on a Rooftop' returns for 19th annual fundraiser

QUINCY — Friday will see the 19th annual "Cop on a Rooftop" event, from 5 a.m. until noon, raising money for Special Olympics Illinois.
Local law enforcement officers from the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff's Department, and the Illinois State Police will be at the Quincy Dunkin' location, 2602 Broadway. The lobby at Dunkin' will be open, as well as the drive-thru. Anyone making a donation will receive a coupon for a free donut, while anyone donating $10 or more will receive a commemorative travel mug and a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.
