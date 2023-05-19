QUINCY — Representatives from the Quincy Police Department and Adams County Sheriff's Department got an elevated view of the sunrise Friday morning during the annual Cops on a Rooftop event.
"There's over 300 Dunkin' locations across the state today with officers on their rooftops," QPD Officer Amber Hastings said. "It's been an awesome turnout. And the rain stayed away, so that's been a huge help for us."
The Rooftop event is used as a fundraiser to support athletes participating in the Special Olympics across the state.
"We never ask our athletes or their families to pay to take part in the Special Olympics," said Tara Nickerson, assistant director of the Special Olympics Illinois Region H. "This shows the athletes that people believe in them, to support them and show that they're capable of great things."
One of Region H's athletes, James Foster, will be going to the statewide competition this year in the powerlifting event. He was assisting at the drive-thru window Friday morning.
"It's been fun, working the window all day," Foster said.
The support from the community is a motivator for Foster when he competes.
"I'm ready to bring the gold back," he said.
"We've gotten a really strong turnout, and people seem really excited to come out this morning," Hastings said. We've been very busy inside, as well as through the drive-thru.
"(The turnout) shows that the residents of Quincy and the surrounding areas think it's important that athletes with intellectual disabilities have opportunities to compete," Nickerson said.
Nickerson said several agencies throughout the area are available for anyone that might themselves want to compete or assist with the Special Olympics, or if they have a friend or family member that they feel might be interested.
"It's not just kids in the Special Olympics, it's from age eight to 80," she said. "Anyone that wants to participate in the Special Olympics, as an athlete or a volunteer, can just go to our website and reach out to us."
More information on events and programs with the Special Olympics can be found at soill.org.
