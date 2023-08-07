QUINCY — The Quincy City Council voted on Monday to put a cap on expenses related to a whistleblower complaint investigation into the selection process of Quincy's chief of police in 2022.
Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said the investigation being handled by a Springfield law firm has not yet exceeded the $7,500 statutory limit on administration spending, the bills are getting close to that amount.
Mays said the resolution to approve a maximum amount of $25,000 will avoid having ongoing individual bills for under the $7,500 threshold, which he said would be stringing the investigation along indefinitely.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, said he feels the investigation should be ended by simply voting against spending any more money on it.
"It's over. We know what happened. We know the situation, and we're beating a dead horse," Farha said. "All we're going to do is expose the whistleblower. That's going to be the end result, and we're going to end up wasting a lot of money."
Kelly Mays, R-3, asked what is causing so much delay in the investigation. A whistleblower complaint was filed to the city in November 2022 following the selection of Chicago Police veteran Jonathan Lewin to replace Rob Copley following Copley's retirement in May 2022. Lewin turned down the final offer, leading to the selection of QPD's then-deputy chief Adam Yates, the second choice following the selection process.
The complaint, according to Mayor Mike Troup when he informed the City Council of it, was leveled at the process of the selection, not against Yates himself.
Jeff Mays said the initial delay was because legal representatives of the city as well as the Adams County state's attorney's office cited conflicts of interest because of their working relationships with the Quincy Police Department.
"I've been told that previous investigations — and there aren't a whole heck of a lot that the city's undergone — have not gone through this kind of process," he said. "But my name's on this one, so I want to do it right."
The council voted 10-4 to allow the investigation to continue with the $25,000 cap on spending. If that amount is reached, council would have to consider additional funds. Farha was joined by Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; and Dave Bauer, D-2, in voting against the authorization.
In other business, aldermen approved the purchase of a new garbage truck from R.N.O.W., Inc., of West Allis, Wis., for $118,959. This new, lighter vehicle will be used in alleys that have been repaved and may suffer damage from the heavier trucks currently in use. Director of Public Works Jeffrey Conte said the new truck also can be used in areas that have tighter spaces to maneuver the larger trucks.
The council also added 10 properties to the city's fix-or-flatten program. Michael Seaver, the director of inspections and enforcement, said this will begin a process that could take up to a year before the city can take action on the properties, following required legal notifications and court filings to take possession.
The addresses added to the program are: 306 Locust, 206 Chestnut, 712 Chestnut, 848 S. Sixth, 123-125 N. 14th, 339 S. Seventh, 1516 Van Buren, 410 Lind, 615 Maple St and 1415 Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.