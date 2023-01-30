QUINCY — After several months of work, the Quincy City Council approved updated construction standards at Monday night's meeting.
The code update adopts most of the 2018 International Building Code. Three amendments of note excluded the requirements of fire suppression sprinklers in new residential construction, the inclusion of additional materials in basement spaces, and automatically closing doors between attached garages and living spaces.
The Quincy Fire Department pushed for the inclusion of these requirements, but aldermen sided with local homebuilders to not mandate their inclusion.
The code change was approved with a vote of 9-3, with Aldermen Mike Farha, R-4, Tony Sassen, R-4, and Mike Rein, R-5, dissenting. Farha noted that all of the changes are things that are available, but shouldn't be made mandatory. Aldermen Kelly Mays, R-3, and John Mast, R-5, were absent.
The Council also heard the recommendation from Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates and the Police Aldermanic Committee on the lease/purchase of 20 automated license plate reader cameras and the system to run them.
On questioning from Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, Yates said that QPD has the funds available in the current year's budget to cover the $117,600 cost because of staffing shortages. Yates also noted that the current pricing from Flock Safety is expected to increase on April 1, so he's hoping to have support for the purchase before then.
Rein requested the purchase be sent back to the Police Aldermanic Committee to review feedback received from two public presentations held on the system.
In other business, the bid of $100,314 from EZ-Access of Morganfield, Ky., was approved for the purchase of three prefabricated modular platforms for the city's new recycling drop-off sites.
Aldermen also approved bids from Adams County Glass to replace windows at two Quincy Fire Department stations. The cost for upgrades at Station 4 at North 12th and Locust streets will cost $5,270, while the work at Station 5 at South 12th and Jackson will be $5,740.
The council also approved an ordinance that will allow for weight restrictions, including garbage trucks, on the city's alleyways. The imposition of weight limits will be reviewed and approved by the two aldermen for each ward, rather than a blanket change city-wide. The change was approved on a vote of 11-1, with Dave Bauer, D-2, as the lone no-vote.
