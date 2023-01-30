Addressing concerns at Council

Director of Public Works Jeffrey Conte answers questions from the Quincy City Council Monday night as the panel voted to allow weight restrictions on certain city alleyways. 

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — After several months of work, the Quincy City Council approved updated construction standards at Monday night's meeting.

The code update adopts most of the 2018 International Building Code. Three amendments of note excluded the requirements of fire suppression sprinklers in new residential construction, the inclusion of additional materials in basement spaces, and automatically closing doors between attached garages and living spaces.

