QUINCY — The Quincy City Council took limited action at its brief meeting Monday night.
Aldermen approved a bid from Purvis Industries of Hannibal, Mo., for $15,262 to purchase a new raw materials conveyor belt for Quincy's waste water treatment plant. The purchase was approved by a 13-0, with Alderman Eric Entrup, R-1, absent.
The Council also spent $25,736 to have Brown Equipment Co., of Evansville, Ind., to provide sewer cleaning and on-site training services.
A special event application was approved for the Quincy Notre Dame Cross Country team to hold the 21st Raider Challenge on June 24. Streets around Quincy's South Park will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., including the southbound lane of 12th Street and R.J. Peters from Gardner Expressway to Eighth Street.
Mayor Mike Troup appointed Jason Traeder to the city's Plan Commission for a one-year term effective immediately through May 31, 2024. The council concurred with the appointment without any objections.
One item that was carried over to the next meeting was the special event application for the Midsummer Arts Faire, scheduled for June 23 and 24. The weekend event will take place along the Sixth Street Promenade corridor, including Parking Lot I and Jail Alley. Ald. Ben Uzelac, D-7, requested the application be tabled for one week.
