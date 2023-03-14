QUINCY — The Quincy City Council voted to approve the installation of license plate reader cameras at strategic locations around the city.

The Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a two-year contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain the automatic license plate reader (ALPR) cameras in 20 higher-traffic areas. The cameras capture images of the backside of cars, including license plates and identifying features such as bumper stickers.

