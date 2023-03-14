QUINCY — The Quincy City Council voted to approve the installation of license plate reader cameras at strategic locations around the city.
The Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a two-year contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain the automatic license plate reader (ALPR) cameras in 20 higher-traffic areas. The cameras capture images of the backside of cars, including license plates and identifying features such as bumper stickers.
As discussed in earlier public meetings and committee sessions, these are not speed cameras or red-light detection systems. The Flock system takes information from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and the Illinois Law Enforcement Agencies Data System (LEADS) databases and compares information on wanted vehicles with images captured. This may include vehicles wanted in crimes or those connected with Amber or Silver Alerts.
The contract with Flock was approved at $117,600 for the camera leases as well as the installation.
The City Council also took the first steps in the redevelopment of a property in downtown Quincy to add more housing units.
The remediated property at Eighth and Jersey is the focus of a development from HW Ventures LLC to build new housing for the area. The Council sent a request to the Planning Committee to subdivide the property from two lots to 35 lots.
In addition to the subdividing of the lots, the Council approved just under $1 million in funds from different sources. Approximately $845,000 in TIF funds, along with another $81,000 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to redesign the cityscapes around the development and to offset permits and water and sewer connection costs.
The Council approved the lease agreement with the Home Depot to set up the third public recycling center. Jeffrey Conte, director of public works, said the platforms needed are ready to go and it was simply a matter of getting the lease finalized.
This third site will have ramps to the platforms, making the site handicap-accessible. Conte, along with Eric Entrup, R-1, said the other two locations - at Hy-Vee on Harrison and Refreshment Services Pepsi at 12th and Locust - were not designed with the ramps in a matter of oversight when the sites were being designed.
Conte said he will bring cost estimates to the Council at the March 20 meeting on what it would take to add the additional access to the two existing sites. The new site at Home Depot is expected to be in operation later this week.
In other business, the Council:
Approved $225,600 for engineering and architectural design services for renovations at the Quincy City Hall.
Approved spending $21,380 to replace kitchen counters, cabinets and sinks in Quincy Fire Department stations Three (334 S. 36th St) and Four (12th and Locust).
