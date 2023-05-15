QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a loan to hold Quincy Transit Lines over until a state operating grant arrives.
The loan is for $2 million and is consistent with previous years. So far this fiscal year, the city has received $580,000 in grant funding to operate the bus service.
In a letter to aldermen, Transportation Director Marty Stegeman said transit borrowed $1.5 million in the previous fiscal year and paid back $500,000 so far.
"The State is still holding reimbursement requests from January through March and will receive requests for April, May and June as they are about to be filed" Stegeman wrote.
Aldermen on Monday also approved an ordinance amending the municipal code of the city to show that any police officer who leaves the Quincy Police Department and wishes to return would be subject to the same requirements of an officer transferring from another law enforcement agency.
A petition from the Sister City Commission was approved by the council to hold this year's GermanFest in South Park. Taking place from 5-10:30 p.m. on June 2 and 3-10:30 p.m. on June 3, Germanfest is the largest fundraiser for the Commission to cover costs of bringing German exchange students to Quincy and to send Quincy students to visit Germany.
The council also approved fireworks permits submitted by Fireworks Authority, Inc. for several dates. Fireworks will be held at QU Stadium for Quincy Gems games on June 2, 15, 30, and July 3, and at Quincy Country Club on July 3. All dates will see the fireworks displays start around 9:30 p.m.
The dates for this year's Fishing for Freedom event were set as the Council approved the annual tournament to take place June 2-4. The annual event pairs veteran fishermen and boaters together as a way to give them a weekend outdoors as thanks for their service to the country.
An ordinance amending the 2022-23 fiscal year budget was also approved to account for $126,000 in additional health insurance premiums.
