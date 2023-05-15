A job well done

Quincy Mayor Mike Troup presents a token of thanks to Joseph Hagstrom following Hagstrom's retirement last month. Hagstrom worked at the city's water treatment plant for 27 years.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a loan to hold Quincy Transit Lines over until a state operating grant arrives.

The loan is for $2 million and is consistent with previous years. So far this fiscal year, the city has received $580,000 in grant funding to operate the bus service.

