Quincy city employee Kerry Humphrey was recognized for 20 years for service to the city at Monday night's Quincy City Council meeting.

QUINCY — On the third attempt, the Quincy City Council approved the next commissioner on the City's Fire and Police Board at Monday night's council meeting.

Angela Caldwell, the director of workforce development for the Great River Economic Development Foundation, will replace Steve Meckes on the Commission.

