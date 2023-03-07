QUINCY — On the third attempt, the Quincy City Council approved the next commissioner on the City's Fire and Police Board at Monday night's council meeting.
Angela Caldwell, the director of workforce development for the Great River Economic Development Foundation, will replace Steve Meckes on the Commission.
"As my time on the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners for the City of Quincy comes to an end, I would like to express my gratitude to the City Council for your support and your unanimous approval of my appointment to the Board for three terms totaling nine years," Meckes said in a statement sent to aldermen. "It’s been a great honor to serve the city and contribute to the outstanding public safety departments we are blessed with in my hometown."
The vote for Caldwell ended with seven yes votes and six against, with Greg Fletcher, R-1, absent. Mayor Mike Troup voted yes to provide the requisite eighth vote to approve the appointment. The no votes came from Jeff Bergman, R-2, Dave Bauer, D-2, Kelly Mays, R-3, Mike Farha, R-4, Richie Reis, D-6 and Patty Maples, D-6.
"I regret that the City Council and Ms. Caldwell have been drawn into the controversy regarding Mr. Troup’s decision not to reappoint me to the Commission," Meckes's statement said. "This is not a choice between Ms. Caldwell and me. The decision on Monday is whether Ms. Caldwell is able to perform the duties of a Fire and Police Commissioner free of interference and influence from the mayor."
Caldwell's appointment will take effect on March 20 and be effective for three years.
The Quincy Police Department continued to make their case for the lease of Automated License Plate Reader systems. Ahead of the regular City Council meeting, the Police Aldermanic Committee heard additional details from QPD Chief Adam Yates and Flock Safety as well as public comments both for and against the systems.
In response to questions raised previously, Yates said he has attempted to find situations where there has been a data breach to Flock's data storage and what the resolution was. He said that he has been unable to find any account or report of data being taken from the secure servers the company uses.
Yates also reiterated that no personal information is stored by Flock other than photos of the rear of cars. No registered owners are identified in the photos. As Yates noted, anyone is allowed to film or photograph vehicles on public roads, and that would be the same level of information that would be vulnerable to a breach.
The Police Aldermanic Committee voted to send the purchase to the full City Council without recommendation for or against the purchase. Yates said he intends to have the purchase resolution ready for the Council for the March 13 meeting.
The City Council approved the execution of a Project Acceptance of Substantial Completion document from Veregy, LLC. Veregy is nearing completion of the solar project at Quincy Regional Airport.
The Council heard a report that the solar projected exceeded projected power generation in both January and February. In January, the power created from the solar system was 106% of the designed kilowatt hours, and reached 146% of design for February.
In other business, the Council:
•Approved street closures for both the Dogwood Parade on May 6 and Quincy Medical Group's "Bridge the Gap to Health Run" on May 13.
•Approved the next round of treatment of ash trees to prevent damage from emerald ash borer beetles.
•Agreed to a proposal from InvoiceCloud of BrainTree, Mass. to upgrade the City's utility payment system.
