Cleaning up the streets

Alderman Tony Sassen, R-4, center, questioned Quincy Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte Monday evening about the responsibility for cleaning up sidewalks and rights-of-way along Broadway following concerns brought to the City Council about the seemingly neglected state of those spaces.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Quincy aldermen received an update on the early results from automated license plate reader cameras now in operation in the city.

Following a question from Alderman Kelly Mays, R-3, at Monday's City Council meeting, Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said seven cameras from Flock Safety began operation in the last week of June.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.