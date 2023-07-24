QUINCY — Quincy aldermen received an update on the early results from automated license plate reader cameras now in operation in the city.
Following a question from Alderman Kelly Mays, R-3, at Monday's City Council meeting, Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said seven cameras from Flock Safety began operation in the last week of June.
Two more cameras have yet to be installed on city rights-of-way, and another 11 cameras will be installed on state routes, including Broadway and Gardner Expressway, once the state permitting processing is completed.
Yates said the cameras that are up and running have documented more than 620,000 license plates already, with just under 300 system inquiries being made, including officer training log-ins. Because of the ALPR systems, Yates said two stolen vehicles have been located and recovered.
One other stolen vehicle — a trailer — was also identified by the system, but the trailer had already been recovered and wasn't removed from the databases used by Flock. Yates said officers were able to locate the trailer and speak with the owner to ensure it was back in the right hands.
Yates reiterated that the cameras are not using any sort of facial recognition or other personal identifying information. Yates also noted that, even though Illinois lawmakers passed legislation that would allow the data to be retained for up to five years, QPD's contract and policy remains that any data collected that's not needed for a criminal investigation will be deleted after 30 days.
In other business, the City Council took the next step toward the potential establishment of a new tax increment financing district on Quincy's south side. On a vote of 8-5, the Council elected to have a feasibility study done on the plan.
Aldermen Tony Sassen, R-4; Mike Farha, R-4; Dave Bauer, D-2; Jeff Bergman, R-2; and Mike Rein, R-5, voted against the study. Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, was absent Monday.
Following public comments for a second week from Kevin Blickhan, aldermen had a brief discussion on issues of weeds, trash and gravel on city rights-of-way. One issue Blickhan noted is that weed growth, along with gravel and mud, are making some of the handicap-accessible curb ramps impassable.
Mayor Mike Troup said he has had discussions on the topic with the directors of both the Utilities Department and the Planning and Development Department on what steps they can take. Because of concerns of contamination of the water treatment system, the city is limited on herbicide usage on weeds, but solutions are being examined.
Following questions from Sassen, Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said the city is responsible for the upkeep of sidewalk property along Broadway even though it's a state highway.
• Approved special event applications for the Knights of Columbus to hold the K of C Barbeque on Aug. 11-13, the Scoreboard to have three nights of live entertainment in the bar's parking lot; and for the St. Peter Parish Picnic on Aug. 26.
• Approved closures of a portion of the municipal parking lot at Fifth and Vermont, along with parking restrictions, for the Quincy-to-Peoria St. Jude Run. The restrictions will be in place between Aug. 2 to 4.
• Approved the purchase of a 2024 Kia Carnival minivan by the Quincy Police Department for $32,637 from Shottenkirk Kia of Quincy.
