Changes coming to Sixth Street

Frankie Murphy Giesing speaks to the Quincy City Council Monday night in support of the Sixth Street Promenade project.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council heard from downtown business owners Monday night asking for support to proceed with the next step of the Sixth Street Promenade proposal.

Property owners Tieraney Craig and Frankie Murphy Giesing spoke about the approximately $8 million investment made to renovate business and residential spaces along North Sixth Street between Maine and Vermont. The Sixth Street Promenade proposal will create a more pedestrian-friendly environment in this area, and has been expanded to include the alleys and a public parking lot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.