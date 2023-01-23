QUINCY — The Quincy City Council heard from downtown business owners Monday night asking for support to proceed with the next step of the Sixth Street Promenade proposal.
Property owners Tieraney Craig and Frankie Murphy Giesing spoke about the approximately $8 million investment made to renovate business and residential spaces along North Sixth Street between Maine and Vermont. The Sixth Street Promenade proposal will create a more pedestrian-friendly environment in this area, and has been expanded to include the alleys and a public parking lot.
The council did pass a resolution to approve an additional $28,700 from TIF funds to rework the designs of the Promenade. Thirteen aldermen voted in support of the funding, while Alderman Jack Holtschlag, D-7, abstained.
Last August, the city learned that it received a $2.4 million state grant will cover the estimated $4.45 million project.
The council also appropriated $360,000 to improve Hampshire Street between North Eighth and 11th streets. This appropriation is the first step in the project to replace water mains, sidewalks, curbs, and pavement along Hampshire. The repair work isn't expected to begin until 2024.
In other business, the aldermen:
• Approved a bid from Diamond Construction for $1.060 million for milling and pavement work covering 1.26 miles of streets in Quincy.
• Affirmed the authority of the Mayor's Office to agree to utility rate contracts to take advantage of pricing that may change on a daily basis, making it impossible to submit to the council with 48 hours notice.
