Quincy Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Salrin spoke to the Quincy City Council Monday on why QFD feels new homes should have additional life-saving measures required by the City's construction code.

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council on Monday approved three amendments that nixed additional fire safety measures, including sprinklers, in new home construction.

The city is in the process of adopting the 2018 series of the International Code Council model code. The amendments approved Monday stripped out the requirements for one- and two-family residential construction to include sprinkler systems, additional sheetrock on floor joists in basements and automatically closing doors leading between attached garages and the residence proper.

