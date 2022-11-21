QUINCY — The Quincy City Council on Monday approved three amendments that nixed additional fire safety measures, including sprinklers, in new home construction.
The city is in the process of adopting the 2018 series of the International Code Council model code. The amendments approved Monday stripped out the requirements for one- and two-family residential construction to include sprinkler systems, additional sheetrock on floor joists in basements and automatically closing doors leading between attached garages and the residence proper.
Area homebuilders opposed the additional fire safety requirements citing costs.
Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp and Deputy Chief Steve Salrin spoke to the council in opposition to the amendments. Salrin said the concern over complex plumbing needed for the sprinkler installation were unfounded as the code for residential construction says the sprinklers can be tied into the regular plumbing system.
When asking for clarification, Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, noted that it sounded like the expense for sprinklers would come down to additional pipe, the sprinkler heads and the installation labor.
Vahlkamp noted that the biggest concern he sees is residents looking to build a new home may not understand that light building materials, while structurally adequate, don't have the same amount of fire resistance that older materials would have. He told aldermen that modern construction material can have a failure point of less than ten minutes, which may be before the fire department could respond.
Aldermen Eric Entrup, R-1, and Mike Farha, R-4, both said that the decision to install these systems should be left up to the choice of individual homeowners, with Farha comparing these proposed mandates to those issued on masks and closures at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the amendments removing the requirements for the sprinkler system and the self-closing doors, Uzelac along with Aldermen Richie Reis, D-6, Patty Maples, D-6, and Jack Holtschlag, D-7, voted to keep the requirements while the other eight present voted yes. Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, joined the no votes on the sheetrock requirements, with the amendment passing 7-5. Aldermen Kelly Mays, R-3, and John Mast, R-5, were absent.
"People don't always think about this stuff when they're building a home," Salrin said after the meeting. "And I'm not sure how often contractors will make the suggestions to customers."
Salrin said the department will continue to try and educate the public on the need for these life-saving measures in new home construction.
A final vote on the amended ordinance is set for next week.
In other business, the council approved the annual payments for police and fire pensions that are higher than the recommended minimum payments as presented by private actuarial firm Lauterbach and Amen. The funding for the fire pension plan will be $4.675 million, while payment to the police pension fund will be $4.188 million with the payments above the minimum recommendation by just over $500,000. David Murciano of Lauterbach and Amen said by paying above the annual required contribution, the City is on target to meet or beat the goal of fully funding the pensions by 2039.
Alderman Parker Freiburg, R-3, also informed the council he would be resigning from his post at the end of November, with the Nov. 28 meeting being his last. Freiburg said he will be taking a role in his family's construction company. Since Freiburg Construction does business with the city as a contractor, it would be an obvious conflict of interests.
Mayor Mike Troup will make an appointment to fill Freiburg's seat, with the concurrence of the City Council.
• Approved the recommendation of the Southern Illinois Municipal Electric Co., to contract with Homefield Energy for the aggregation of the city's electric use. The residential aggregation program is still being reviewed because of the current volatility of the energy sector.
• Approved the Truth in Taxation resolution with the note that the City's tax rate is expected to decrease for the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.