Quincy Police Detective Jessica Hollensteiner addresses the Police Aldermanic Committee ahead of Monday's Quincy City Council meeting. Hollensteiner was one of three officers, along with Fire and Police Commission chairman Barry Cheyne, who spoke in support of changes to QPD residency requirements.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council will review two proposals regarding residency requirements for Quincy police officers.

Following a brief closed session, the Police Aldermanic Committee on Monday sent two proposals — one drafted by the administration and the other submitted by the police officers' union — to the city's legal department so they can be drafted into ordinances. The proposed ordinances will be introduced at next week's council meeting.

