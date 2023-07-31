QUINCY — The Quincy City Council will review two proposals regarding residency requirements for Quincy police officers.
Following a brief closed session, the Police Aldermanic Committee on Monday sent two proposals — one drafted by the administration and the other submitted by the police officers' union — to the city's legal department so they can be drafted into ordinances. The proposed ordinances will be introduced at next week's council meeting.
The Policemen's Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 12 wants to change residency requirements to allow officers to reside in Missouri or Iowa as long as they are within a 40-mile radius of the police department. Current requirements are that officers must live within Adams County in Illinois.
Officer Nick Eddy was one of three officers that spoke at the committee meeting. He expressed his belief that there is no notable difference between an officer living 28 miles away in Clayton, Ill. and one that might live in Palmyra, Mo. at around 18 miles away.
The committee also heard a request from the Mayor Mike Troup administration to increase the amount eligible to be paid for an investigation into the process that selected Chicago Police veteran Jonathan Lewin as the next QPD chief in 2022. When Lewin declined, the second choice for the job, then-deputy chief of the Quincy Police Department Adam Yates, was appointed to the position.
In January, Troup initiated an outside investigation into the process that led to Yates's hiring as chief. Alderwoman Kelly Mays, R-3, asked if there were any further updates on the investigation. According to Troup, the only update received so far was shared with the committee members in May.
As of Monday's meeting, expenses totaling $6,812.50 have been invoiced from the outside attorney handling the investigation. Because the expenses are expected to surpass the administration's $7,500 spending authority without approval from the council, the administration is asking for authorization to spend up to $25,000 on the investigation.
The committee voted to send the request to the full city council with no recommendation for either approval or denial.
Committee members also reviewed a new five-year lease agreement with BodyWorn by Utility Associates, Inc. of Decatur, Ga., for body and in-car cameras. The five year contract has a total cost of $525,742, with the first-year cost being $88,466. Each remaining year will cost around $109,000 because of a required increase in the number of cameras.
Yates shared with both the committee, and the full council following the committee's approval, that the increase comes from a change in requirements under the Illinois SAFE-T Act.
Yates said the current contract with Utility Associates is for 58 body-worn cameras and 17 in-car camera systems. Because the SAFE-T Act requires body cameras for any officer who works on investigations with the public to wear a camera, the department will need to have 70 body-worn cameras, plus an additional five to have on hand as back-up in case of failures.
Though Alderman Eric Entrup, R-1, noted that the increase was a fiscal burden being forced on communities by the state, aldermen agreed with Yates that the cameras have a great benefit for the city by providing protection against litigation. The lease was approved on a vote of 13-0. Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, was absent.
In other business, aldermen and administration officials discussed upkeep of public spaces, including sidewalks and the Amtrak station parking lot.
Entrup noted that the city's transportation department only has $6,000 budgeted for maintenance at the train station, which he said isn't enough for the work that needs to be done.
Alderman Tony Sassen, R-4, said an idea had previously been floated to try and pay for that maintenance work.
"We asked Amtrak if we could have $1 from every ticket to do maintenance out there a few years back. They said no," Sassen said.
Troup offered to reach out to Amtrak with that suggestion again, just to see if the funding could be made available based on the amount of use of the Quincy-to-Chicago and back routes.
"I would (ask)," Sassen said. "A dollar a ticket to maintain that, it would help."
Public Works Director Jeffery Conte was asked to give an update on the issue of weeds along Broadway and all around town on city right-of-ways.
"There's a lot of ground to cover, and not a lot of employees," Conte said. "So if we start attacking the weeds, we're going to have to shut down other work that we're doing."
Troup asked if it would be possible to have the city's nuisance abatement crews attack the problem. Conte said there are only two people in that department at this time.
"Well, that's two more than were working on it last week," Troup said.
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, took issue with even suggesting the problem be laid at the feet of the nuisance workers.
"(We have) 84 complaints in the inspection department and 27 work orders," Bergman said. "So we've got 111 properties on the list to be cleared up for nuisance, and two men to do it. So I'm not saying we dare even think about pulling those two men off of those 111 properties because those neighbors have to live around those properties."
Conte said if property owners could maintain the areas in front of their residences or businesses, it would certainly help, an idea Bergman agreed with.
"For the citizens of Quincy, there are two men that have to take care of the entire city. And now there's 111 properties, which means there are 111 lazy people who are not being good neighbors and taking care of their properties."
The Council also:
• Approved the sale of three abandoned properties for new development, including a playground to be added next to Grandview Church and a triplex residence at 635 Spruce Street.
• Approved the reappointment of Corey Dean as the city's information and technology director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.