Transportation, Building, and Technology Committee

The County Board's Transportation, Building, and Technology Committee met to recommend approval of a bid from Safestart Environmental of Chicago to conduct mold testing throughout the county courthouse.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — After concerns were raised by employees and others about possible mold contamination in the Adams County Courthouse, the Adams County Board took the next step in determining the extent of any problems Tuesday night.

Following the recommendation of the Transportation, Building and Technology Committee, the County Board approved the bid of $56,000 from Safestart Environmental of Chicago for extensive testing throughout the courthouse.

