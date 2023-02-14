QUINCY — After concerns were raised by employees and others about possible mold contamination in the Adams County Courthouse, the Adams County Board took the next step in determining the extent of any problems Tuesday night.
Following the recommendation of the Transportation, Building and Technology Committee, the County Board approved the bid of $56,000 from Safestart Environmental of Chicago for extensive testing throughout the courthouse.
During the committee meeting ahead of the full board meeting, committee members spoke by phone with Safestart CEO Larry Schwartz. Based on his recommendation, the committee paused a plan to have the heating and ventilation ducts cleaned for now, as Schwartz said this can lead to issues with testing and later recontamination.
With the approval of the County Board, Safestart said they would be able to schedule the testing to be done sometime around mid-April. Following about two weeks for the testing, the additional time needed for results would add another week or two, meaning the County Board should hear in May what's found and what might need to be done to correct any problems that are found.
At the request of Committee Chairman Dave Bellis, the contract with Safestart will include a provision that the company will only communicate with himself, County Board Chairman Kent Snider, or the courthouse maintenance department.
Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens reported that he had received a complaint in December about possible mold in the courthouse causing health issues to those who work in the building. The Sheriff's Department is responsible for maintaining the courthouse along with the county jail.
In other business, the County Board heard an update that the Sheriff's Department had met with representatives of the U.S. Marshals Service. The agency has given approval for the Adams County Jail to house up to 30 federal prisoners at a reimbursement rate starting at $75 per day per inmate. The Sheriff's Department would be responsible for transporting prisoners to federal court hearings and trials, with the travel expenses also being reimbursed.
The Public Health and Safety Committee told the board that Grootens is currently considering options of hiring retired deputies to handle the transportation duties to avoid straining manpower of current deputies.
Board members also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Quincy for a perpetual lease of a parking lot, 507 Vermont, across the street from the courthouse. Improvements to the lot are hoped to improve its accessibility and allow for employee parking to free up visitor parking around on the Vermont and Fifth street sides of the building.
Executive Committee Chair Bret Austin said funding for the work will come from a TIF fund that was designed for these uses. He told the board that funds had previously been used to renovate another parking lot which was then purchased by the city, allowing this improvement. According to Austin, the improvement plan will add nine physical spaces of available parking, but will in reality expand availability further as the current lot is narrow, leaving many to avoid using it.
• Agreed to a memorandum of understanding with the Police Benevolent and Protection Association to add new shift supervisor positions for corrections officers.
•Approved a collective bargaining agreement with General Teamsters and the Adams County Highway Department, retroactive from Dec. 1, 2022 and running through Nov. 30, 2025.
