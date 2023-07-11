Adams County Board

Adams County Board vice chairman Bret Austin led Tuesday night's meeting of the Board in the absence of chairman Kent Snider.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Adams County Board voted to tentatively agree to a contract with John A. Jurgiel and Associates, Inc., of St. Louis to take the next step in the process of addressing mold in the county courthouse.

Transportation, Building, and Technology Committee Chairman Dave Bellis said Jurgiel had reviewed the test result report from Safestart Environmental of Chicago and offered to help the county form a remediation plan.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.