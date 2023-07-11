QUINCY — The Adams County Board voted to tentatively agree to a contract with John A. Jurgiel and Associates, Inc., of St. Louis to take the next step in the process of addressing mold in the county courthouse.
Transportation, Building, and Technology Committee Chairman Dave Bellis said Jurgiel had reviewed the test result report from Safestart Environmental of Chicago and offered to help the county form a remediation plan.
The first step of Jurgiel's process will be to do another round of testing, led by a certified industrial hygienist, to compare against the Safestart results. Safestart conducting testing in late April after the $56,000 contract was approved in February.
Jurgiel's quote was broken down into specific costs for each proposed test method so that the county can tailor the testing to target spaces of most concern. Based on an estimate of 18 separate air samples and four bulk tape-lift samples, along with administrative costs, the expense to the county would be less than $3,500.
Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin noted funding for the Safestart testing contract was taken out of county contingency funds, while Bellis said the costs for the Jurgiel testing can be handled under the building maintenance budget.
Austin said the cost for Jurgiel's testing could be higher if the county decides to add additional tests, but said the per-test cost provided by the company makes it easier to make those choices.
Because the testing is sensitive to weather conditions, Jurgiel didn't provide a specific date that they would begin testing, but estimated it would be later this month.
Once the testing has been completed, the board will request an in-person presentation on the results.
The mold issue was brought up late in 2022 when employees filed concerns with Sheriff Tony Grootens's office. The sheriff's office handles maintenance issues at the courthouse. There have been numerous meetings between county officials with members of the public and representatives of Safestart Environmental with apparently different conclusions being offered depending on the audience.
In other actions, the Board approved a contract with a resurrected union of county employees. The union, covering three maintenance and custodial employees, had previously existed and is being brought back to keep wages and working conditions on par for the employees in comparison to other county employees.
The board also heard that the Adams County Ambulance Service had hired three new EMTs to fill positions and is planning to begin an EMT academy to produce more trained technicians to meet the needs of the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.