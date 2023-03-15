QUINCY — Faced with a growing slate of unanticipated projects, the Adams County Board on Tuesday took the difficult step of tapping the brakes on spending funds earmarked for future projects.
Board members were clear that no funding allocations are being cancelled at this time, several projects that have been listed to receive funds may have a delay in getting the County's contributions.
Projects that were mentioned Tuesday include $200,000 allocated to the powerline burial project at Clat Adams Park, additional exterior work on the County Courthouse at just over $325,000 and new restrooms at the Adams County Fairgrounds, budgeted at $250,000.
The single largest allocation facing this hold is $1 million that was set aside for expanding housing, a project that is still waiting for the completed housing needs survey being coordinated through the Great River Economic Development Foundation.
As of Tuesday, the projects discussed had not yet begun work to the best knowledge of the Board. Chair of the County Board Finance Committee Bret Austin said the risk in redistributing funds already promised is that it could set off a ripple effect on additional projects. One example he gave is the Fairground work, where if the restroom renovation is delayed, it could lead to delays in other upgrades that the County doesn't play a part in.
When the projects were allocated funds - all part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the county received - there were no other pending projects the County had in the works. As of Tuesday, more than $1.3 million in unanticipated projects are now in need of County backing.
The projects that are on the table that need funding including $500,000 to complete heating, ventilation and air conditioning system upgrades at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center, $500,000 to replace and upgrade the radios carried in cars and on deputies of the Adams County Sheriff's Department, and the purchase or lease of cameras for Sheriff's cars and body-worn cameras for the deputies. State law is mandating the body cameras for law enforcement be in use no later than Jan. 1, 2024.
One option Austin presented to the Board to prevent any delays in promised funding was for the County to take out a loan for the roughly $1.2 million in new projects. The downside, he said, is that this would cost the County in the area of $211,000 in interest over five years.
Ahead of the Board's April meeting, representatives from various projects will be contacted to get an idea of what the impact of a delay in funding would mean so that the Board can better understand those ripple effects. The Board approved a moratorium on spending any of the ARPA funds that may be unspoken for or those allocated for projects until they can determine the best course forward.
One expense the Board did approve Tuesday was an additional cost of $204,000 for new cameras through the courthouse and other County-owned properties. In the previously-approved contract, it was overlooked that the cameras purchased only had 30-day retention periods for the footage. The County intended to make the purchase for systems that would have 90-day retention. The change to the required cameras adds the additional cost to the $700,000 already contracted through Verkada for the cameras.
Adams County's IT department senior network administrator David Hochgraber told the board that alternative would be to use the cameras with the shorter retention period and spend around $50,000 in cloud storage solutions. The costs would be more for the County in the long run after about four years of paying for the cloud storage.
