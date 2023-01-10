Upgrades coming to the County

QPD officer Greg Benson uses a key fob to unlock the employee entrance door at the Quincy Police Department headquarters. Reports of intermittent failures of the electronic system will be addressed with upgrades approved Tuesday by the Adams County Board.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Adams County Board approved a proclamation opposing the Illinois General Assembly's new gun-control legislation even as Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it into law on Tuesday.

The proclamation opposes the law, which restricts the sale, manufacture and purchase of specific firearms listed, as well as magazines over 10 rounds for rifles or shotguns and 15 rounds for handguns.

