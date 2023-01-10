QUINCY — The Adams County Board approved a proclamation opposing the Illinois General Assembly's new gun-control legislation even as Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it into law on Tuesday.
The proclamation opposes the law, which restricts the sale, manufacture and purchase of specific firearms listed, as well as magazines over 10 rounds for rifles or shotguns and 15 rounds for handguns.
The Adams County Board issued the proclamation as an attempt to protect the federal and state constitutional rights of Adams County residents, according to the text, specifically the Second Amendment. As directed in the proclamation, the text will be sent to every member of the Illinois Legislature as well as Pritzker's office.
Glenn Sanders, president of the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen's Association and a former officer with the Illinois Conservation Police, addressed the board in support of the proclamation because of concerns not only with the weapons banned by the bills, but also with the language giving the Illinois State Police control over the enforcement of the new restrictions.
The 20 Republican members of the Board voted in support of the proclamation, while District 1's Todd Duesterhaus, the board's lone Democrat, voted present.
In other business, the County Board approved two pieces of technology infrastructure for the county. The first is an upgrade to the county's boardroom electronics, including the audio system and incorporation of hardware to give the board the ability to live-stream meetings if it chooses to do so. The bid was awarded to NGS Services for $98,884.
The second approval was to replace 351 cameras and 191 electronic door systems throughout county facilities.
Verkada was awarded the contract with a bid of $700,000 plus $99,000 per year for maintenance.
Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin, R-1, said the funding is available for the project from bonds sold to construct the new jail, and set aside in case of issues arising from the new construction project.
Adams County's IT department senior network administrator David Hochgraber emphasized that the door systems that have shown intermittent issues are not located in the new jail itself.
Hochgraber said the doors in the jail use a different system and that there are no security concerns with the ongoing issues.
The Board also heard that the Adams County Sheriff's Department has received a single bid of $35,000 for an inspection to check for mold in the courthouse following a complaint filed with Sheriff Tony Grooten's office.
