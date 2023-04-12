QUINCY — The Adams County Board on Wednesday focused on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that has been set aside for housing initiatives.
County Board member Steve McQueen, R-4, said he doesn’t understand why there’s $1 million earmarked for potential housing initiatives when there are other projects that are waiting to see if they’ll get ARPA funds.
McQueen said he’s not against the possible projects, but in his view the previous board set the funds aside on a possibility without a specific program for them. He said that he doesn’t believe he should be held to something that was agreed to before he was elected.
Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin, R-1, said there is no project in place because the housing study being completed by the Great River Economic Development Foundation hasn’t been completed. He noted that when the study is complete, there will be grants that are available to incentivize whatever development is recommended. Austin said those grants will require matching funds, and that’s why the $1 million was informally set aside for housing.
Emphasizing the point of housing need, GREDF President Kyle Moore spoke to the board at the start of the meeting. He noted while the study isn’t completed to say where the largest housing need lies, he did his own, unscientific tally of the state of housing. According to Moore, the job website Indeed lists just under 700 jobs in Quincy and the surrounding area that pay more than $15 per hour. In contrast, he said Realtor.com shows 125 homes for sale that aren’t under contract.
Moore said he has heard from most major employers that they’re having trouble hiring people because, among other reasons, the new hires would have nowhere to live.
In other business, the board approved the additional cost of $204,500 to complete the security camera upgrade project throughout county-owned properties. The original contract of $700,000 that was approved was for a system with 30-day storage. By law, the county must retain footage for 90 days. The additional expense was the lowest-cost obligation to meet the legal obligations.
The Board also approved five-year leases for both new radio equipment as well as body-worn and in-car camera systems. The cost for the new digital radio systems will come out to approximately $116,000 each year over the five-year period, while the body- and car-camera systems will be about $35,000 each year.
In both cases, the County’s Finance and Executive committee members agreed unanimously that the lease was better than a purchase option, as the leases give access to additional warranties as well as upgrades if there are substantial changes in the technology during the lease period.
Following a search that involved nearly three dozen resumes and six candidate-interviews, the County Board agreed to the hiring of Cisco Fuller as the County’s new human resources manager. Fuller has a military background and previously served as program director at Quincy Family YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.