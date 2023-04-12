Addressing housing needs

GREDF President Kyle Moore spoke to the Adams County Board Wednesday evening about the need for housing of all times in Quincy and the surrounding areas.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Adams County Board on Wednesday focused on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that has been set aside for housing initiatives.

County Board member Steve McQueen, R-4, said he doesn’t understand why there’s $1 million earmarked for potential housing initiatives when there are other projects that are waiting to see if they’ll get ARPA funds.

