GOLDEN, Ill. — The Adams County Highway Department will be closing a county road in the northeast corner of the county beginning the week of April 12.
East 2903rd Lane just north of 2500th Ave, about five miles east of Golden and eight miles north of Clayton, will be closed for the replacement of a culvert that runs over a portion of the South Fork Creek. The culvert will be replaced with a precast concrete bridge, with additional work to widen the shoulders and embankment of the road, guardrail installation, and resurfacing being done as part of the project.
The Highway Department noted that message boards are already in place in the area to inform drivers of the closure, and that they'll stay in place for 30 days. There will not be marked detours around the site, so motorists are advised to consider alternate routes and make adjustments to travel plans as needed.
Depending on weather throughout the course of the work, the bridge replacement and resurfacing work is expected to be completed by mid-July.