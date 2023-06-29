QUINCY — Following a virtual forum hosted by Safestart Environmental, a statement released from the Adams County state's attorney's office said solutions to mold issues at the county courthouse will not have a quick solution.
After complaints were made by employees and others working in the courthouse in 2022, the Adams County Board contracted with Safestart, a Chicago-based firm, to investigate potential mold contamination. The county accepted a bid of $56,000 by the company, who conducted testing in late April and presented their findings to the board earlier this month.
The bid for the work was not the lowest bid submitted, but the Adams County Board agreed to the contract as this was the company requested and recommended by those who had filed the original concerns.
At Wednesday's virtual hearing, Safestart founder and CEO Larry Schwartz said his recommendation was to keep as many people out of the courthouse as possible.
"I would recommend people not being in the building," Schwartz said. He acknowledged that closing the building was not realistic, but "people that need to work in there should wear proper (personal protective equipment)."
The statement from the state's attorney's office notes that accommodations for those who feel protection is warranted will be made.
"The County will provide masks for any employee or visitor to the Adams County Courthouse who feels that wearing a mask would be in their best interest at this time," said the statement.
At a special meeting of the county's Transportation, Building, and Technology Committee on June 20, committee members voted to spend up to $4,000 for consultation work with Lance Schuette of Klingner and Associates to provide additional guidance on the report from Safestart and options moving forward.
"The primary concern of the Adams County Board is now and will always remain the health and safety of every individual who enters the courthouse, both employees and citizens," said the county's statement. "We are working with experts in this area to remediate any problems within the courthouse, but this is not a situation that allows for impulsive or rash responses."
The statement said there is no easy or quick solution to strike a proper balance between the work that needs to be done and the fiscal responsibilities of the county board.
"We are committed to finding a solution that protects both employees and visitors while also recognizing our obligation to be responsible stewards to the citizens of our county," said the statement.
The meeting on Wednesday was originally scheduled as a special meeting of the Building committee, but the discussion topics presented by Safestart didn't match what was posted before the meeting in accordance with the Open Meetings Act.
As of Thursday, the next scheduled meeting of the committee is on July 11. There has not been a new special meeting announced.
