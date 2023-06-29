Transportation, Building, and Technology Committee

The Adams County Transportation, Building, and Technology Committee held a special meeting on June 20 where they hired Klingner and Associates to serve as a consultant on the report received following mold testing conducted at the county courthouse. Following a virtual meeting held by the testing company Wednesday, the county said the solution to the issue will not be quick or easy.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Following a virtual forum hosted by Safestart Environmental, a statement released from the Adams County state's attorney's office said solutions to mold issues at the county courthouse will not have a quick solution.

After complaints were made by employees and others working in the courthouse in 2022, the Adams County Board contracted with Safestart, a Chicago-based firm, to investigate potential mold contamination. The county accepted a bid of $56,000 by the company, who conducted testing in late April and presented their findings to the board earlier this month.

