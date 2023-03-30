QUINCY — A Quincy man currently serving 115 years after being convicted on murder and attempted murder charges in 2015 was back in an Adams County courtroom on Thursday arguing for a reduced sentence.

At age 18, Gavin Masters was tried following the July shooting death of 21-year-old Randy Bowser-Smith and the shooting of Skyler Osborne, resulting in paralysis. Masters was sentenced in December 2015 to 45 years in prison on the murder conviction and a consecutive 20 year sentence for the attempted murder. Each sentence had an additional 25 years added due to the use of a firearm.