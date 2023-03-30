QUINCY — A Quincy man currently serving 115 years after being convicted on murder and attempted murder charges in 2015 was back in an Adams County courtroom on Thursday arguing for a reduced sentence.
At age 18, Gavin Masters was tried following the July shooting death of 21-year-old Randy Bowser-Smith and the shooting of Skyler Osborne, resulting in paralysis. Masters was sentenced in December 2015 to 45 years in prison on the murder conviction and a consecutive 20 year sentence for the attempted murder. Each sentence had an additional 25 years added due to the use of a firearm.
Masters, now 26, was heard by Judge Tad Brenner as his lawyer, Curtis Lovelace, presented his argument that the sentence was a violation of the proportionate penalties clause of the Illinois Constitution.
The defense made the argument that, even though Masters was 18 at the time of the murder, he should still be considered as a juvenile for the sake of sentencing. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 2012 case that imposing a life sentence on a minor violates the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishments.
In a 2018 case, the Illinois Supreme Court extended this ruling to defendants that are over 18. In that case, People v. Harris, the state’s Supreme Court said there was “a clear trend in the jurisprudence of this country, grounded in ever-accumulating scientific evidence, towards more leniency and sentencing discretion in cases involving young offenders.”
The Harris ruling goes on to say that “young offenders are more similar to adolescents than fully mature adults.”
On this basis, the court heard testimony from Dr. James Garbarino, a developmental psychology expert specializing in work with children coming from adverse environments and with a history of trauma. Garbarino said his work is not intended to provide an excuse from criminal actions, but instead to offer an explanation.
Garbarino said there is no scientific justification to cut off the age of adolescence at age 18. He noted that current thinking recognizes a class of “emerging adults” between the ages of 18 to 21, and that professionally he presumes a not-fully-developed adult for anyone under 25.
On cross examination, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney office, asked if he believes the court should impose less punishment on Masters. Garbarino said that he believes the issue isn’t about punishment, but about rehabilitation. He said that he believes severity of a crime is not a predictor of whether a person can be rehabilitated.
Following the testimony from Garbarino, Lovelace argued to the court that he doesn’t believe Judge Robert Adrian, who presided over the 2015 trial, considered the “Miller Factors” when it came to sentencing Masters. Lovelace said he believes Adrian didn’t focus on Masters as a person, instead focusing on the severity of the crime.
In his argument, Jones noted that Garbarino’s report didn’t specifically state that the Miller precedent should apply to Masters, but rather that Garbarino felt it should be considered for all 18 year old defendants and possibly older. Jones noted that this is contrary to the defense’s “as-applied” argument specific to Masters.
In questioning the defense on their arguments, Brenner noted that the Illinois case, People v. Harris, says that the Miller ruling may be applied to 18-year-olds, not that it must be considered. Brenner also noted that, even if resentencing was granted, Illinois state law requires a minimum sentence of 76 years on the two charges, which would generally still be considered a de facto life sentence.
Two earlier reviews of the case and sentence have been upheld by the circuit court but it has been returned after rulings by the 4th District Appellate Court for post-conviction motions on sentencing. The appellate court affirmed Masters’ conviction in 2018.
Brenner did not make a determination on Thursday. He told attorneys he expects to have a ruling in around three weeks, though he noted that is an estimate, not a promise. No date has yet been set for his ruling.